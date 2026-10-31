Breeders’ Cup 2026 Results & Payouts After Sovereignty Win

The Breeders’ Cup Classic results are in after Sovereignty’s big win.

The winner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes made history on Saturday, taking a late move into first place to join a very exclusive club of winners.

The Puma finished second in the Breeders’ Cup, with Knightsbridge coming in third.

Sovereignty paid out $5.94 to win, $4.16 to place, and $2.94 to show. The Puma paid $11.22 to place and $6.10 to show, and Knightsbridge paid $3.76 to show. The $1.00 exact (2/4) paid $31.30, the $0.50 trifecta (2/4/7) paid $72.65, and the $0.10 superfecta (2/4/7/1) paid $131.71.

The full results and payouts for the 2026 Breeders’ Cup Classic can be found here once the results are made official.

Sovereignty’s Trainer Speaks Out After Win

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott said Sovereignty was “a real classic, a runner” after the race. He noted that Sovereignty was hit with some adversity in the last year, but kept training with a goal of getting back on the course this year.

“It was great, we had to miss the Breeders’ Cup last year and the team kept him in training and had the opportunity to showcase him again this year,” Mott said.

Forever Young Initially Favored to Win Breeders’ Cup 2026

Going into Saturday’s race, Forever Young was a 2-to-1 favorite in the Breeders’ Cup after racking up a dozen wins in his career. Sovereignty, the winner of the 2025 Kentucky Derby and 2025 Belmont Stakes, was also seen as a favorite at 5-to-2.

As post time neared on Saturday, both Forever Young and Sovereignty were listed at 9-to-2 odds to win the race, with Knightsbridge just behind at 9-to-5 odds.

Golden Tempo is also racing after wins in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but expert Michelle Yu told CBS Sports that there were some challenges for him.

“The Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner ran well in the Travers Stakes, but couldn’t get it done,” Yu said. “Since Keeneland generally plays pretty forward-friendly, I’m concerned about his come-from-the-clouds style. He has looked very strong in his gallops this week, but he’s facing some serious elders.”

Golden Tempo had a chance to make some history in the race, NBC Sports noted.

“On Saturday, 2026 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Golden Tempo will look to become just the fifth horse to win both the Derby and Classic in the same year (Sunday Silence, 1989; Unbridled, 1990; American Pharoah, 2015; Authentic, 2020),” the report noted. “The race reunites trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz—DeVaux became the first woman trainer to win the Derby, while Ortiz won his first Triple Crown race at Churchill Downs.”

There were some early changes, with Magnitude scratched before the race.