Kentucky Gets Major Boost From Iowa State Transfer in Season Debut

Kentucky forward Milan Momcilovic impressed in his first game as a Wildcat. Momcilovic scored a game-high 24 points in Kentucky’s 85-57 win over Manhattan. The Iowa State transfer knocked down six of his nine three-point attempts.

The Kentucky Forward was Efficient

Getty LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 03: Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats takes a shot over Ben Tweedy #6 of the Manhattan Jaspers during the second half at Rupp Arena on November 03, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Momcilovic made eight of his 12 shot attempts from the field and shot 66.7% from three. This allowed him to get a very efficient 24 points in 28 minutes of playing time. He looked very confident out there and worked perfectly for this Wildcat offense.

Momcilovic didn’t get his first points until 7:21 left in the first half, when he knocked down a three. After he made that three, he was on fire, letting the game come to him. All it took for him to get going was to see the ball go through once, and he started hitting everything.

Momcilovic’s Past

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 13: forward Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones shoots against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 13, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

At Iowa State, Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and shot 48.7% from three, which is unbelievably good. That alone made him a big target for Kentucky to go out and try to get him. A good three-point shooter is what the Wildcats have needed, but instead they got a great three-point shooter.

Momcilovic also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. Kentucky brought him in so he could provide elite three-point shooting, and in one game, it looks like it’s already paying off. He did what the Wildcats’ offense needed him to do and is a player to watch out for going forward.

What This Now Means for the Wildcats

Getty LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 03: Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts after making a shot in front of Isaac Johnson #2 of the Manhattan Jaspers during the second half at Rupp Arena on November 03, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Momcilovic can stretch the defense out and force teams to guard him close. This allows players to penetrate and have a layup, or if the defense helps off of Momcilovic, he will be wide open for a three. He makes teams have to guard differently and causes pressure and rotational problems.

He showed out in his first game as a Wildcat; he provided the lethal shooting that he is known for. This is a good sign for a team that needed more shooting last season. He will be important to everything that Kentucky wants to do this whole season; he may be their most valuable piece.