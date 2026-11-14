Kentucky’s Mark Pope Buyout Details Surface in Contract

Mark Pope and his Kentucky Wildcats were supposed to have a clear bounceback opportunity on their hands Friday night.

They had just lost by 20 points in the Champions Classic to Kansas, but that was one game. UK already had wins over Manhattan and James Madison to start the season, and with winless Northern Arizona coming to Rupp Arena, Kentucky was in good shape to get some positive vibes rolling again.

Instead, Northern Arizona nearly pulled off the most shocking upset of the early stages of this college basketball season.

The final scoreboard read UK 78, NAU 77.

If the Wildcats had lost that game, calls for Pope’s job would’ve been immediate.

As is, plenty of fans are wondering what it would take if Kentucky decides to move on from a coach who hasn’t quite kept Kentucky up to its usual standard.

Mark Pope Contract Details

Pope originally left BYU in April 2024, with Kentucky paying a $6 million buyout to the Cougars to get Pope.

The original contract for Pope at Kentucky began at five years and $27.5 million in total value — beginning at $5 million per year, rising $250,000 each year and culminating in $6 million for 2028-29.

His Sweet 16 appearance in his first season triggered a close that extended the deal automatically through the 2029-30 season ($6.25 million for that final year).

So if nothing changes, Kentucky still has Pope for this season and another three beyond it.

Mark Pope Buyout Details

Pope’s compensation for a termination without cause would be 75% of his remaining contract, according to USA Today.

According to the USA Today data, Pope would’ve been owed a buyout of $12,937,500 if he was bought out before this season.

That number declines as Pope goes along and is paid more of his salary.

There is also a mitigation clause in his contract, meaning if Pope is let go and then signs a contract with a new school, that can offset the remaining amount of the money that Kentucky owes him.

It definitely wouldn’t be cheap for Kentucky to move on from Pope, but his seat is getting quite hot in a hurry.