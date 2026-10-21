Knicks’ Tyler Kolek Didn’t Play in Opener — Here’s Why, and How That Can Change

Tyler Kolek remains one of the New York Knicks‘ most intriguing talents.

But on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, he found himself in the same spot he often is — on the Knicks’ bench, not getting called upon.

Kolek didn’t play a single second in the Knicks’ blown lead that turned into a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Ring Night.

It’s certainly not a shock to see Kolek not get on the floor, but in a game that got away from the Knicks, not ever putting in the steady point guard can feel at least a bit like an error by the coaching staff.

Why does Mike Brown refuse to play Tyler Kolek over Deuce McBride? #AlwaysKnicks — Blissful Fiend (@AlexaDaGOAT) October 21, 2026

Kolek played in 62 games last year for the Knicks.

So far this year, he’s 0-for-1 — and so are the Knicks.

Why Tyler Kolek Didn’t Play

The simplest explanation for Kolek not playing is that the Knicks prefer Jose Alvarado as their backup point guard.

No one even has to say that for the usage to be obvious.

Alvarado played 16 minutes off the bench against the 76ers and had eight points and three assists. He’s a solid player who also serves a useful pest role for the Knicks.

When the Knicks first acquired Alvarado, it was clear they liked his fit off the bench behind the high-scoring Jalen Brunson. There’s no way to replicate Brunson, so when he’s out of the game, the player off the bench has to do other things well, and Alvarado is certainly capable.

How Tyler Kolek Can Get Minutes

Kolek’s easiest path to minutes might not actually be in Alvarado’s spot.

The Knicks played both Miles (Deuce) McBride and Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday night, and neither was particularly crucial.

McBride had three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 14 minutes. Clarkson scored four points on 2-for-4 shooting in eight minutes.

Neither of those guys is particularly big, so it’s not like putting Kolek in the game changes things a great deal defensively. And Kolek provides an intriguing distribution element that neither of those shoot-first players bring.

If the Knicks want to play Kolek more, it might make the most sense to come at the expense of McBride or Clarkson.

In reality, this was just one game, and as the Knicks started to blow their lead, it likely threw off any grand rotation plans they had anyone. They were just trying to hang on.

But going forward, it’ll be interesting to watch Kolek’s usage and see if he can find a way to crack the rotation or not.