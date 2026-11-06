Positive Injury Update Comes Just In Time for Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky men’s basketball has plenty to prove this season.

A showdown in Chicago with #17 Kansas, part of Tuesday’s Champions Classic, will tell us a lot about the Wildcats.

Heading into the matchup, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope will want every weapon at his disposal.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, a key piece from last season’s roster could be making his debut sooner rather than later.

Kentucky Injury Update

According to Ben Roberts of Inside Kentucky Basketball, Kam Williams has been a full participant in practice over the past week.

Following several ramp-up days, Williams took part in five-on-five sessions last Friday. It’s a positive sign, suggesting that the junior is nearing a return to the hardwood.

Williams suffered a Jones fracture back in January, eventually requiring surgery on his foot during the offseason. He missed nearly two months last season before making a brief return to action in March.

Williams’ potential season debut comes at an ideal time for Kentucky. The school is currently without forward Trent Noah (hamstring) and guard Jerone Morton (knee).

Kam Williams Stats

In spite of his injury, Williams averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 24 games with the Wildcats. He started seven of those contests.

Williams’ biggest strength might be his ability from beyond the arc. Dating back to his freshman year with Tulane, the 6’7″ wing is shooting 39.4% from three-point range during his collegiate career.

There’s potential for an expanded role this season. Williams averaged 18.5 minutes per game as a sophomore. In addition, he was beginning to earn more playing time in Kentucky’s rotation prior to his injury.

Pope has been careful not to set a timeline for Williams, preferring not to rush the youngster back this early in the season.

Still, Kentucky would prefer to have him back in any capacity for Tuesday’s marquee matchup with Kansas.