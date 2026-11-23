It’s been a difficult first month for Kentucky men’s basketball.

The Wildcats have already suffered double-digit defeats against Kansas and Indiana. In addition, Kentucky narrowly avoided getting upset at home vs. mid-majors James Madison and Northern Arizona.

Following UK basketball’s latest defeat this weekend, head coach Mark Pope shared his thoughts on Kentucky’s early season struggles.

Mark Pope Explains Kentucky’s Slow Start

Expectations are always through the roof in Lexington, which only makes the past few weeks more difficult for Kentucky.

As previously mentioned, the Wildcats have looked uncompetitive against high-major competition. It’s not the kind of start fans wanted to see following a mediocre 2025-26 campaign.

That includes Friday’ 90-76 defeat against Indiana. Following the game, Mark Pope made a surprising admission to the media.

“We knew we have a young team in terms of Division I experience, especially with our starting lineup,” Pope told the press postgame. “That’s not an excuse; that’s exciting because it means we can have a really high trajectory in terms of us learning and growing as guys get more comfortable with college basketball.”

That quote doesn’t really add up when looking over Kentucky’s roster. The team didn’t start a single freshman during last weekend’s Indiana loss. To boot, three of the five are upperclassmen. It’s not the most proven group, but past UK squads have won big with youngsters in the lineup.

Kentucky, for all its struggles, hasn’t had much difficulty scoring points. UK currently ranks 25th on KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.5).

It’s on defense where the Wildcats have been most lacking. Kentucky is allowing 75.3 points per game to opponents, second-worst among all SEC schools.

It’s fair to wonder if Kentucky’s self-admitted lack of experience has had an impact on that end of the floor.

Kentucky Men’s Basketball Upcoming Schedule

The Wildcats will have a chance to turn the page during the next few weeks.

UK’s basketball schedule continues this Friday with a matchup against 5-1 Wichita State. The Shockers are talented enough to hang around, even at hostile Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s non-conference slate will only get more difficult the following week. The Wildcats face arguably their biggest test yet, a road date on December 2nd with title-contending Virginia. Later in the month, UK will take on ACC powerhouses Louisville and North Carolina.

Given how difficult their schedule is about to get, Kentucky men’s basketball needs to shape up sooner rather than later.

Fortunately for Pope and company, all it takes is one high-profile victory to change the narrative around this program. Kentucky’s talented, but erratic, roster has a chance to silence the doubters before the start of conference play.