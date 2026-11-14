Kentucky Wildcats’ Wildcat Lands New Friskies Partnership

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new partnership on their team. The Wildcats’ mascots, Wildcat is joining Friskies’ Certified Frisky roster of feline mascots. Kentucky’s mascot will be wearing a Friskies patch on their jerseys. You will see that patch on him at every event and every game that they are at. This is a really good partnership for Kentucky; Friskies has been successful in its partnerships with feline mascots.
Kentucky Wildcats Partnership Details With Friskies
The Kentucky fans will be able to see the Friskies logo on the mascot through the rest of 2026 and throughout 2027 as well. The logo will be visible at athletic events. Wildcat will have the patch on their jerseys. The partnership lasting around two calendar years is important because it gives time to make decisions, changes, and implement things.
Past fans of other schools that have been a part of, or are currently a part of, this partnership have loved it. College basketball has some of the most passionate fans, and stuff like this gets them excited. This is a partnership that could enhance the basketball season for Kentucky.
Other Mascots On the Roster
The other mascots on this roster include Wilbur and Wilma from Arizona, Truman the Tiger from Missouri, Will D. Cat the Wildcat from Villanova, Cosmo the Cougar from BYU, and Aubie the Tiger from Auburn. These are some of the most beloved mascots in college sports. Not just wildcat mascots, but mascots in general. Now they are all on the same roster for Friskies. Friskies has brought together mascots representing some of the most established schools.
This demonstrates that Friskies has established partnerships with some of the most prestigious mascots in college. This is a group that the beloved Wildcat will fit into perfectly. This is an opportunity for both Friskies and Kentucky to grow bigger than they already are.
Why Kentucky
Kentucky is one of college basketball’s most distinguished programs. This program has some of the most die-hard sports fans in any sport at any level. Wildcat is one of the most beloved mascots.
Friskies will be able to gain brand exposure by having their logo on the mascots’ jerseys. Kentucky is also a great fan base for Friskies to connect with. They are some of the most engaged fans and love participating in stuff.
Friskies has previously partnered with other schools. Now they’re looking to partner with one of the most well-known schools in college. The mascot will have that logo on their jerseys at every athletic event. This is an opportunity for Friskies to gain exposure among Kentucky’s passionate fan base
Kentucky Wildcats’ Wildcat Lands New Friskies Partnership