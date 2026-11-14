Kentucky Wildcats’ Wildcat Lands New Friskies Partnership

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new partnership on their team. The Wildcats’ mascots, Wildcat is joining Friskies’ Certified Frisky roster of feline mascots. Kentucky’s mascot will be wearing a Friskies patch on their jerseys. You will see that patch on him at every event and every game that they are at. This is a really good partnership for Kentucky; Friskies has been successful in its partnerships with feline mascots.

Kentucky Wildcats Partnership Details With Friskies

Getty LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 14: A fan holds up a picture of Mark Pope the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Rupp Arena on January 14, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kentucky fans will be able to see the Friskies logo on the mascot through the rest of 2026 and throughout 2027 as well. The logo will be visible at athletic events. Wildcat will have the patch on their jerseys. The partnership lasting around two calendar years is important because it gives time to make decisions, changes, and implement things.

Past fans of other schools that have been a part of, or are currently a part of, this partnership have loved it. College basketball has some of the most passionate fans, and stuff like this gets them excited. This is a partnership that could enhance the basketball season for Kentucky.

Other Mascots On the Roster

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 18: The Wildcat, mascot of Kentucky Wildcats, during the game against Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The other mascots on this roster include Wilbur and Wilma from Arizona, Truman the Tiger from Missouri, Will D. Cat the Wildcat from Villanova, Cosmo the Cougar from BYU, and Aubie the Tiger from Auburn. These are some of the most beloved mascots in college sports. Not just wildcat mascots, but mascots in general. Now they are all on the same roster for Friskies. Friskies has brought together mascots representing some of the most established schools.

This demonstrates that Friskies has established partnerships with some of the most prestigious mascots in college. This is a group that the beloved Wildcat will fit into perfectly. This is an opportunity for both Friskies and Kentucky to grow bigger than they already are.

Why Kentucky

Getty LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 13: Milan Momcilovic #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena on November 13, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky is one of college basketball’s most distinguished programs. This program has some of the most die-hard sports fans in any sport at any level. Wildcat is one of the most beloved mascots.

Friskies will be able to gain brand exposure by having their logo on the mascots’ jerseys. Kentucky is also a great fan base for Friskies to connect with. They are some of the most engaged fans and love participating in stuff.

Friskies has previously partnered with other schools. Now they’re looking to partner with one of the most well-known schools in college. The mascot will have that logo on their jerseys at every athletic event. This is an opportunity for Friskies to gain exposure among Kentucky’s passionate fan base