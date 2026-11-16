Syracuse’s Kiyan Anthony Proves Haters Wrong

The verdict is still very much out on whether the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is any good.

But even though SU was run away from in the second half on Sunday night by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, something important happened: Kiyan Anthony continued to look like a rising star.

Kiyan led Syracuse in scoring for the night, but it was the way he did it that was as impressive as anything.

This was a stage his father, Carmelo, knew quite well — as a Knicks star, many of ‘Melo’s best nights came at MSG.

And on this night, ‘Melo was there. So too were Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, friends of the family.

It’s Madison Square Garden. Big names show up. Some showed up specifically to watch Kiyan, others just to take in the game, but they all saw Kiyan show out.

After a freshman season filled with inefficiency and question marks, Kiyan wasn’t certain to develop into a quality high-major player.

Right now, he’s getting buckets like you’d hope for from a dude with his lineage.

Kiyan Anthony Stats

Kiyan led the Orange in scoring on Sunday night with his 17 points.

He shot 7-for-12 from the floor, including 1-for-4 from 3-point range, and he was 2-for-3 from the foul line.

Kiyan added four assists, two rebounds and no turnovers.

The passing is a pleasant surprise, as well — it’s another area he didn’t seem particularly adept in as a freshman.

Reason to Believe

For Kiyan’s doubters, it’d be easy to write off one or two decent games as a fluke.

Right now, though, Kiyan is looking like a dynamic scorer. Particularly when he gets himself going downhill toward the hoop, he’s finding a variety of ways to score with touch and skill.

And one way to recognize just how good he was Sunday night — Kiyan had three and-ones, three players on which he was fouled while shooting and still made his shot. That’s just an indicator of his strength, tenacity and ability.

Kiyan always was going to have the bar set quite high from the very beginning, and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll ever be as good as his dad — who is one of the best hoopers ever

But can Kiyan be a useful player for Syracuse? It’s clear that he already is. The Orange offense is more dangerous with Kiyan on the floor, a major development relative to his freshman season.