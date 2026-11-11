Syracuse’s Kiyan Anthony Reality Check Arrives With Dad Carmelo Watching

The public address announcer didn’t pronounce Kiyan Anthony’s name right when he checked into Syracuse’s name against Indiana on Monday in Indianapolis.

Giving Anthony’s first name a long ‘e’ sound, rather than sounding it out more like a cayenne pepper, was just the smallest, subtlest reminder that Carmelo’s son isn’t quite Carmelo.

Sure, it’s a bit easier to pronounce pops’ name, but that’s not really the point. The point is that Kiyan isn’t yet the kind of household name whose literal name pronunciation is known by all. He’s still, in some ways, under the radar.

Of course, there’s only so much you can fly under the radar when your last name is Anthony, and you go to the school where your dad’s name is on the practice facility, and Carmelo himself is sitting courtside for the game against the Hoosiers.

And so Kiyan’s reality is different than every other player on Syracuse’s roster. For fans outside of Central New York, Kiyan might be something of an unknown — but you can rest assured that once people realize who he is, they’re watching.

Kiyan Anthony Stats vs. Indiana

Kiyan retained his explosive off the bench role for Syracuse in its third game of the season, just like he had in the first two.

The Orange gave him 26 minutes and he scored 16 points on 4-for-9 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the foul line — a marked improvement at the free throw line over last season.

Kiyan also had three assists, one block and one turnover.

All told, it was a solid night against another high-major foe, a positive step for Kiyan.

Tough Ending

Syracuse trailed by three points when inbounding the ball with less than 10 seconds to play.

The pass went to Kiyan, who sized up his defender and chose to let a deep 3-pointer fly from the left wing.

Reality check. That’s not his shot.

It slammed off the backboard, left of the rim, not getting near the hoop.

Syracuse lost, its first real test ending in a narrow defeat.

If Kiyan’s last name was anything else, he likely wouldn’t have stood out for missing a game-tying shot. His great game off the bench would’ve warranted the most notice.

But the back of his jersey says ANTHONY 7. So everyone noticed the miss, too.