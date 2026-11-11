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Syracuse’s Kiyan Anthony Reality Check Arrives With Dad Carmelo Watching

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 9: Kiyan Anthony #7 of the Syracuse Orange shoots the ball against Jaeden Mustaf #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 9, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The public address announcer didn’t pronounce Kiyan Anthony’s name right when he checked into Syracuse’s name against Indiana on Monday in Indianapolis.

Giving Anthony’s first name a long ‘e’ sound, rather than sounding it out more like a cayenne pepper, was just the smallest, subtlest reminder that Carmelo’s son isn’t quite Carmelo.

Sure, it’s a bit easier to pronounce pops’ name, but that’s not really the point. The point is that Kiyan isn’t yet the kind of household name whose literal name pronunciation is known by all. He’s still, in some ways, under the radar.

Of course, there’s only so much you can fly under the radar when your last name is Anthony, and you go to the school where your dad’s name is on the practice facility, and Carmelo himself is sitting courtside for the game against the Hoosiers.

And so Kiyan’s reality is different than every other player on Syracuse’s roster. For fans outside of Central New York, Kiyan might be something of an unknown — but you can rest assured that once people realize who he is, they’re watching.

Kiyan Anthony Stats vs. Indiana

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 9: Sam Alexis #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Kiyan Anthony #7 of the Syracuse Orange chase down a loose ball during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 9, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kiyan retained his explosive off the bench role for Syracuse in its third game of the season, just like he had in the first two.

The Orange gave him 26 minutes and he scored 16 points on 4-for-9 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the foul line — a marked improvement at the free throw line over last season.

Kiyan also had three assists, one block and one turnover.

All told, it was a solid night against another high-major foe, a positive step for Kiyan.

Tough Ending

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 9: NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony reacts during the second half of the Indiana Hoosiers and Syracuse Orange game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 9, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Syracuse trailed by three points when inbounding the ball with less than 10 seconds to play.

The pass went to Kiyan, who sized up his defender and chose to let a deep 3-pointer fly from the left wing.

Reality check. That’s not his shot.

It slammed off the backboard, left of the rim, not getting near the hoop.

Syracuse lost, its first real test ending in a narrow defeat.

If Kiyan’s last name was anything else, he likely wouldn’t have stood out for missing a game-tying shot. His great game off the bench would’ve warranted the most notice.

But the back of his jersey says ANTHONY 7. So everyone noticed the miss, too.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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