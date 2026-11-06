BC’s Money Williams Has Best Name in College Basketball, and the Game to Match

Boston College has a bonafide star on its college basketball team this season.

He’s got the best name for a hooper that there is, too: Money Williams.

Williams showed how big a star he is on Friday evening when Boston College beat UMass, and the college basketball world is starting to pay attention.

This is his first season with the Eagles, and if he keeps this up, he’s going to be something every wants to know.

Money Williams Stats

Money Williams dropped 35 points in the Friday win over UMass.

He made 10-of-22 shots from the floor, including 2-for-7 3-pointers. He also was 13-for-13 at the foul line.

Williams added nine rebounds and five assists to go with a steal.

And despite the high usage in 39 minutes, Williams only turned the ball over once.

All my homies love Money Williams Scored or assisted on 64% of BC’s points in a game where they shot 3-27 from 3 https://t.co/JYHpxM4YOk — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) November 6, 2026

Boston College played poorly at most of its other spots on the floor. It didn’t matter, because Williams was that good.

Money Williams Real Name

Believe it or not, Money Williams is his real name.

His father was Money Williams Sr., so BC’s Money is technically a Jr.

Money Williams Career Timeline

Williams is from Oakland, California, and he led Oakland High School to its first-ever state championship.

He went from there to the University of Montana.

In his first year with the Grizzlies, Money averaged 13.4 points per game but had a season-ending injury after just 12 games.

Williams got a full sophomore season and averaged 13.2 points per game and 3.1 assists per game. He put up 22 points per game over the last three regular season games of that year to claim the Big Sky title.

In 2025-26, Williams was a star — he averaged 20.6 points per game, leading the Big Sky. He was also Big Sky Tournament MVP as he led the Grizzlies to the NCAA Tournament, where they were knocked out by Wisconsin.

He used that season as a springboard to transfer to Boston College, an ACC program that hasn’t had great teams in recent years. But with the transfer portal, there’s the chance to strike gold — and it looks like BC cashed in with Money Williams.