Jon Rothstein Notes Test Ahead For Syracuse, Gerry McNamara

Syracuse has opened the Gerry McNamara era with a pair of wins.

Those victories, as the SU fanbase will know, came against New Haven and Central Connecticut State — not exactly noted basketball powerhouses.

The week ahead will look nothing like that, and it will reveal a lot.

On Monday night, the Orange play at Indiana University, the storied Hoosiers.

And on the weekend, it’ll be Syracuse against Rick Pitino and St. John’s, one of the country’s best programs over the past few seasons under Pitino.

Every high-major team tunes up with games against the likes of New Haven and CCSU, but then the time comes to face real tests. That’s where Syracuse has arrived now.

‘Litmus Test’

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has an active social media presence, and his X account was active first thing Monday morning to post about what’s ahead for Syracuse.

“Syracuse will play a pseudo road game tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against Indiana,” Rothstein wrote — that’s the home of the Indiana Pacers, technically. “The Orange averaged 88 PPG in their first two games in Upstate NY. This is the first true litmus test for this program under Gerry McNamara.”

Rothstein is certainly right. This will be the first chance for Syracuse to prove itself against quality opposition.

The Orange had stretches of struggle against New Haven, and McNamara said after that game that he was “disgusted” with how SU played. Syracuse then blew out an overmatched Central Connecticut State team.

The fanbase in Central New York will get a lot better idea of what’s to come this season when they watch Syracuse take on Indiana.

1987 Rematch

Plenty of Syracuse fans will want to cover their eyes at this mention, but it surely will come up during Monday’s broadcast.

The Syracuse-Indiana matchup is a rematch of the 1987 national championship game. That was the first time SU ever made the national final — the first of three appearances under Jim Boeheim (loss in 1996, win in 2003).

The Orange had a chance to win that game before Keith Smart hit a heroic, game-winning jumper for the Hoosiers.

A Monday night game in November clearly isn’t a national title game. But these teams have a long history against one another, and it’s cool to see them on the same court again.