Syracuse Already Suggested For 30-Point Transfer From Gerry McNamara’s Siena

The Syracuse Orange are just getting their men’s college basketball season rolling. They’ve got wins over New Haven and Central Connecticut State, but this week will bring real tests with Indiana and St. John’s.

The opening of the season has brought with it a different energy already when SU fans have taken a glance back at new head coach Gerry McNamara’s old program, Siena. There’s an Australian freshman playing for the Saints who could one day be a transfer candidate to a high-major team — and G-Mac could have the connections to make it happen.

It’s all speculative at this point, but Syracuse fans are already talking about the name Tim Ibukunoluwa.

Some might recognize that name from Syracuse’s exhibition game against Siena. Others might be reading it for the first time.

Either way, don’t forget about him — he’s going to be generating a lot of hype in a hurry.

Who is Tim Ibukunoluwa?

Ibukunoluwa is an Australian freshman playing at Siena.

He put up 23 points and 14 rebounds in an exhibition matchup with Syracuse.

In Siena’s season opener, Ibukunoluwa scored 20 points with 14 rebounds.

And then on Sunday, Ibukunoluwa put up 30 points and 12 rebounds against Princeton in Siena’s first win — and he did it on 12-for-12 shooting from the floor.

Syracuse.com reporter Chris Carlson summed up Ibukunoluwa’s performance so far like this:

Syracuse fans will be happy to know this guy is giving it to everyone else so far this year too, — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) November 8, 2026

Transfer Rumors

It’s much too early in the season for there to be any substantive rumors.

There are already fans wondering about Ibukunoluwa’s future, though.

The college basketball world has morphed into a system of frequent “free agency” for players, who can hit the transfer portal and look for new homes.

It’s already clear that Siena has found an unheralded gem in Ibukunoluwa. That doesn’t mean he’ll follow the Gerry McNamara and Gavin Doty path down the road to Syracuse — but the Orange would definitely have a better chance of landing him because of Gerry’s previous background working to bring in talented recruits, such as Ibukunoluwa, to Siena.

This season’s Syracuse roster, in part because of the coaching change from Adrian Autry to McNamara, is majority new players. A lot of college hoops is like that these days.

There’ll certainly be spots available to play for Syracuse next season. Would Ibukunoluwa be a player who could fill one? That’s a story that bears watching as this season goes along.