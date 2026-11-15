Orioles’ Becoming Potential Suitor In Dbacks Marte Trade Rumors

The Baltimore Orioles are becoming a possible suitor in recent trade discussions for Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Marte (age 33) is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and 2023 NLCS MVP. In 2026, Marte hit for a .249/.316/.432 slash line with 22 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .748 OPS. Rill of MLB.com, who covers the Orioles, reported in a recent article on Saturday, November 14th, that the D-backs and Orioles have already had trade conversations regarding Marte, but a deal isn’t close yet, Rill said.

Marte’s Unexpected Absence In August Of 2026

Marte missed 13 games in August after being absent unexpectedly, which began in a road series at Fenway Park in Boston against the Red Sox on August 17th. Marte would return to the team two weeks after their series in Boston, in which it was reported that neither the team nor its executives knew exactly where Marte was at the time.

Marte would end up speaking to the media, stating the following: “It was a moment of frustration. When something is going on in my life, I don’t like to talk about it. That morning I woke up; my body was in pain, and I couldn’t react. No one decided for me; I’m the one who made the decision not to show up.”, stated Marte on August 31st, and reported by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

The Orioles are not the only team, let alone an AL East team, to express interest in a possible Marte trade; the Toronto Blue Jays have also shown interest, according to Ben Nicholson Smith of SportsNet. Marte is an All-Star-caliber player in the prime of his career and one of the best second basemen in baseball.

The D-backs originally signed Marte to a long-term extension for 6 years, worth $116.5 million, in April 2025. This came after Marte had a career year in 2024, posting a 6.8 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), 36 home runs, and a .932 OPS in 136 games. Marte will earn $ 13.7 million in 2027, $20 million in 2028, and $22 million for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, according to Spotrac.

Orioles Second Baseman Outlook In 2027

The Orioles had split duties at second base in 2026 between Jackson Holliday, Jeremiah Jackson, and utility infielder Blaze Alexander. Holliday (age 22) played just 98 games due to finger, groin, and wrist-related injuries this past season. In those 98 games, he posted a 0.2 WAR (wins above replacement) with a .229/.300/.340 slash line, 7 home runs, 30 RBI, and a .640 OPS.

Jackson (age 26) in 102 games posted a .217/.247/.365 slash line with 10 home runs, 45 RBI’s, and a .611 OPS. Because of this, the Orioles could use an offensive upgrade at second base in 2027. But it also depends on how they view their long-term first-overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday, the son of former big-league outfielder Matt Holliday.

It will be something to follow as MLB offseason rumors begin to spiral in the weeks leading up to the MLB lockout deadline, with the players’ union, owners, and league as a whole.