Tuesday, November 17, has been a busy day for teams across Major League Baseball in terms of roster transactions.

The Baltimore Orioles are no exception to this, and around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, it’s been reported that the Orioles and Athletics have linked up for a trade involving two minor-league players.

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Orioles and Athletics Complete Trade

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco outlined the details of the recent trade between the Orioles and Athletics:

“The Athletics announced they’ve acquired right-hander Yaqui Rivera from the Orioles for minor league righty Josiah Romeo. They added Rivera to their 40-man roster to keep him out of the Rule 5 draft. The A’s also selected catcher Cole Conn onto the roster and designated righties Yunior Tur and Hayden Juenger for assignment.”

Taking a quick look at who the Orioles received in the deal, Josiah Romeo is a 20-year-old pitcher from Milton, Ontario. He was selected by the Athletics in the 6th round of the 2024 MLB draft.

As for what the Orioles gave away, Yaqui Rivera made it all the way to AAA in 2026, but he’s yet to make his MLB debut.

In 2026, at the AAA level, Rivera boasted an ERA of 3.44 over 55 IP. He’s a 23-year-old pitcher out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

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