The Baltimore Orioles have already faced plenty of questions about the futures of their young stars this offseason. Now, another former All-Star has emerged as a player drawing interest from opposing teams.

According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, multiple clubs have contacted Baltimore about infielder Jordan Westburg, who missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The inquiries don’t necessarily mean the Orioles intend to move Westburg, but they add another layer of intrigue to an offseason already filled with trade speculation.

Baltimore has also held discussions about acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte, raising questions about how the club intends to construct its infield heading into 2027.

Orioles Receiving Trade Interest in Jordan Westburg

Kostka reported on November 16 that Westburg is among the Orioles players generating calls from opposing organizations as Baltimore explores the offseason trade market.

It is important to note that Kostka cautioned against interpreting those calls as signs that the Orioles are actively looking to move Westburg.

That distinction is consistent with recent comments from president of baseball operations Mike Elias, who acknowledged that Baltimore remains willing to listen when other organizations call about its players.

Speaking at the general managers’ meetings, Elias explained that evaluating potential opportunities is part of his responsibility, even when the organization has no intention of initiating a trade.

He emphasized that listening to offers shouldn’t be confused with actively pursuing deals.

Westburg’s situation is interesting, however, as injuries have interrupted what once appeared to be a promising rise through Baltimore’s organization.

The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2024, finishing that season with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .264 batting average across 107 games.

He followed that performance by hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs in 85 games during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign.

Westburg then suffered a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow ahead of the 2026 season. After experiencing further discomfort during his recovery, he underwent Tommy John surgery in May, ending his season before he could appear in a game.

Despite his injury history, Westburg’s offensive production and ability to play multiple infield positions could make him an attractive trade target.

Orioles Face Major Infield Questions Amid Ketel Marte Rumors

Westburg’s name entering trade inquiries comes as the Orioles consider potential changes elsewhere in their infield.

MLB.com’s Jake Rill reported that Baltimore has spoken with the Arizona Diamondbacks about Marte, a three-time All-Star who could provide another established offensive presence.

No agreement is imminent, and Marte’s full no-trade protection means he would have to approve any potential move.

There is also no indication that Westburg has been offered to Arizona or discussed as part of those conversations.

Nevertheless, Baltimore’s interest in Marte creates another question about how the club might manage its infield for the upcoming season.

It’s at least reasonable to ask what the plans would be for Westburg were a deal for Marte to be made.

The Orioles already have Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday as important pieces of their young core, while Westburg remains a valuable option at third base when healthy.

For now, there’s little evidence that Baltimore is preparing to move Westburg.

Still, opposing teams are clearly interested enough to inquire, making the former All-Star another name worth monitoring as the Orioles navigate a potentially eventful offseason.