Orioles Executive Sends Strong Message on Gunnar Henderson Trade Rumors

The Baltimore Orioles have been the subject of considerable trade speculation this offseason, with star shortstop Gunnar Henderson emerging as one of the biggest names potentially available.

However, Baltimore’s front office is pushing back on the suggestion that its young stars are being actively shopped.

The Orioles have already demonstrated a willingness to make difficult decisions, trading former franchise cornerstone Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox in August.

Now, president of baseball operations Mike Elias has addressed the possibility of another blockbuster involving Henderson, offering some reassurance to fans concerned about the team’s future.

While Elias acknowledged that Baltimore is listening to offers, he made it clear that moving key players is not the organization’s priority.

Orioles’ Mike Elias Addresses Gunnar Henderson Trade Rumors

Speculation surrounding Henderson intensified after a November 2 report from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

According to Kostka’s sources, Baltimore was willing to entertain trade discussions involving nearly everyone on its roster, with first baseman Pete Alonso emerging as the lone exception.

That potentially included Henderson, a former American League Rookie of the Year and one of the franchise’s most recognizable players.

However, being willing to listen to offers doesn’t necessarily mean Baltimore is eager to make a deal.

Speaking at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas on November 10, Elias addressed the speculation directly.

“A lot of our key, core players are very unlikely to go anywhere,” Elias said, according to MLB.com’s Jake Rill.

Elias explained that the front office routinely discusses potential transactions with other organizations, particularly when players aren’t signed to substantial long-term contracts.

Those conversations, however, shouldn’t be mistaken for an active effort to move those players.

The executive emphasized that Baltimore isn’t necessarily motivated to trade anyone simply because opposing teams have expressed interest.

For Henderson, that suggests a move would require an extraordinary offer.

While it doesn’t sound like Elias is actively trying to move Henderson, a trade doesn’t seem to be completely off the table either.

Orioles Expect Gunnar Henderson to Bounce Back in 2027

The trade speculation comes after a disappointing season for Henderson and the Orioles.

The 25-year-old shortstop appeared in 158 games in 2026, batting .225 with 24 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a .712 OPS.

Those numbers represented a significant step backward from his MVP-caliber 2024 campaign.

Baltimore also missed the postseason for the second consecutive year, despite investing in several established veterans ahead of the 2026 season.

The disappointing results have understandably raised questions about the direction of the franchise.

However, Elias remains confident that Henderson can rediscover the form that previously made him one of baseball’s most exciting young stars.

The executive acknowledged that Henderson dealt with physical issues during the season, even while remaining in the lineup regularly.

He also indicated that Baltimore intends to support Henderson’s offseason development rather than immediately pursue a trade.

That approach makes sense considering the shortstop remains under team control through the 2028 season.

Trading Henderson now could allow Baltimore to acquire considerable talent in return, but it would also mean surrendering a proven young player before his prime years are over.

It also might mean fully accepting defeat with the current iteration of the roster and starting from scratch.

Overall, this is a consequential offseason for the Orioles. While it doesn’t sound like they’re trying to blow up the roster, the front office is keeping its options open.

Where it goes next will be worth monitoring closely.