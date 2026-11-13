4-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs Contract With American League Team During Offseason

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Luke Little #43 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to allowing a two run homerun by Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a game at Petco Park on April 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Four-year Chicago Cubs player Luke Little has agreed to a contract with the Athletics, according to the left-hander.
Little broke the exciting news in an unconventional way.
Athletics Sign Former Chicago Cubs Left-Handed Pitcher Luke Little
In a collaborative Instagram post from @mlbhallofgood and @mlbrandomspotlight, the accounts shared a slideshow featuring several under-the-radar players. Each slide included the caption, “I Wonder What Team Will Sign X Player This Offseason.” One of those slides featured Little.
In the comment section, Little replied with a GIF featuring the Athletics’ logo. He then confirmed that it’s a “done deal.”
Looking at Former Chicago Cubs Left-Handed Pitcher Luke Little
The Cubs selected Little in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of San Jacinto College, North Campus, in Houston, Texas.
Little made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2023.
During his first big-league season, Little hurled 6 2/3 scoreless innings across seven outings.
Little spent the last four seasons back-and-forth from the minors and the majors. In 2024, he posted a 3.46 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 26 innings with the Cubs. He made just two appearances in 2025 and one in 2026.
The cubs cut Little loose in August, designating the southpaw for assignment. The Kansas City Royals claimed him off waivers, and he spent the rest of the season in the Royals’ minor-league system.
At the end of the 2026 season, the Royals designated Little for assignment.
After being DFA’d, Little cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Athletics.
Little throws a mid-90s four-seamer and sinker and a mid-80s sweeper.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
4-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs Contract With American League Team During Offseason