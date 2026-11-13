4-Year Chicago Cubs Player Signs Contract With American League Team During Offseason

Four-year Chicago Cubs player Luke Little has agreed to a contract with the Athletics, according to the left-hander.

Little broke the exciting news in an unconventional way.

Athletics Sign Former Chicago Cubs Left-Handed Pitcher Luke Little

In a collaborative Instagram post from @mlbhallofgood and @mlbrandomspotlight, the accounts shared a slideshow featuring several under-the-radar players. Each slide included the caption, “I Wonder What Team Will Sign X Player This Offseason.” One of those slides featured Little.

In the comment section, Little replied with a GIF featuring the Athletics’ logo. He then confirmed that it’s a “done deal.”

From MLB Hall of Pretty Good on X:

“🚨BREAKING🚨

Free agent Luke Little has agreed to a deal with the Athletics. I believe myself and my good Instagram friend MLB Random Spotlight are the first to break this news.

The signing has been confirmed by Luke Little himself in the comment section of our collaboration post!”

Looking at Former Chicago Cubs Left-Handed Pitcher Luke Little

The Cubs selected Little in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of San Jacinto College, North Campus, in Houston, Texas.

Little made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2023.

During his first big-league season, Little hurled 6 2/3 scoreless innings across seven outings.

Little spent the last four seasons back-and-forth from the minors and the majors. In 2024, he posted a 3.46 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 26 innings with the Cubs. He made just two appearances in 2025 and one in 2026.

The cubs cut Little loose in August, designating the southpaw for assignment. The Kansas City Royals claimed him off waivers, and he spent the rest of the season in the Royals’ minor-league system.

At the end of the 2026 season, the Royals designated Little for assignment.

After being DFA’d, Little cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Athletics.

Little throws a mid-90s four-seamer and sinker and a mid-80s sweeper.