Cubs Urged to Make Bold Trade for Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Chicago Cubs could be in for a major outfield shakeup this offseason, and one writer believes the team should consider a bold trade for a former No. 2 overall draft pick.

With Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki in free agency, Chicago could look outside the organization for additional outfield talent ahead of the 2027 season.

Al Yellon of Bleed Cubbie Blue proposed a trade that would bring Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews to Chicago in exchange for Kevin Alcántara and an additional pitching prospect.

The proposal would give the Cubs another young outfielder with considerable upside while allowing Washington to acquire multiple prospects as it continues building for the future.

There is no indication that Chicago and Washington have discussed this specific deal. However, Crews’ uncertain future with the Nationals and the Cubs’ uncertain outfield situation make the possibility worth examining.

Cubs Urged to Pursue Dylan Crews in Potential Prospect Swap

Yellon identified Crews as an intriguing trade target for the Cubs in his November 12 article.

The 24-year-old outfielder entered professional baseball with enormous expectations after Washington selected him second overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, immediately behind Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

His professional career has not developed as quickly as many expected, but Crews remains young enough to turn things around.

Yellon suggested that Chicago could send Alcántara and a pitching prospect to Washington, acquiring a player who already has considerably more major-league experience.

Crews is a player with plenty of potential, but he could use a change of scenery to unlock it.

The move would be a gamble, but it could be one that makes sense for both sides.

Alcántara is another prospect who has underwhelmed thus far in his career, though he maintains a high ceiling due to his size and power.

This swap would allow both players a fresh start, while Yellon proposes that the Cubs throw in a pitching prospect to sweeten the pot.

Dylan Crews Could Help Address Cubs’ Outfield Uncertainty

Chicago’s outfield could look substantially different next season.

Happ and Suzuki are both free agents, leaving the Cubs with difficult decisions about how much to invest in retaining their veteran hitters.

Pete Crow-Armstrong remains an established presence in center field, but the corner outfield positions present considerably more uncertainty.

Crews could provide another option without requiring Chicago to commit to a lucrative long-term free-agent contract.

His 2026 numbers were not incredible, which shows that this kind of move wouldn’t come without risk.

Crews finished the regular season batting .223 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 109 games.

For a former top prospect such as Crews, these numbers are pretty disappointing.

Still, his combination of athleticism, defensive ability, and draft pedigree could appeal to a team willing to invest in his development.

It also gives him different paths to utility in the outfield and in the running game as he develops his approach at the plate.

According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, several teams have expressed interest in Crews, and the Nationals have not ruled out trading the former No. 2 overall pick. Washington is reportedly seeking controllable starting pitching in potential deals.

For the Cubs, they would have to consider whether swapping Alcántara and another prospect for Crews would meaningfully improve their chances of building a more productive outfield.

Yellon’s proposal could therefore provide Chicago with an opportunity to acquire a young outfielder with considerable upside, although there is no indication the Cubs have expressed interest in Crews or discussed a deal with Washington.