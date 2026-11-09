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Recent Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New Team During MLB Offseason

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New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

It’s been an underwhelming MLB offseason so far, but there have been plenty of minor transactions.

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of a former Chicago Cubs player.

Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Chicago Cubs LHP Antoine Kelly

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Antoine Kelly #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Guardians signed former Cubs southpaw Antoine Kelly to a minor-league contract, the team announced on X.

Via the Guardians’ Player Development X account:

We have signed LHP Antoine Kelly to a Minor League contract.

#GuardsBall

Looking at LHP Antoine Kelly

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Antoine Kelly #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

The Brewers traded Kelly and second baseman Mark Mathias to the Texas Rangers for right-hander Matt Bush in Aug. 2022.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Antoine Kelly #14 of the National League pitches during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game against the American League at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment in July 2024. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off waivers,

Kelly spent the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season with the Rockies before electing free agency.

Texas Rangers Photo Day
GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Antoine Kelly #70 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Last November, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor-league deal.

In June, the Dodgers traded Kelly to the Cubs for cash.

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs (R) reacts with Miguel Amaya #9 after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Kelly made his MLB debut with the Cubs in late July.

In his lone big-league outing, Kelly allowed just one walk with one strike out over 1 1/3 no-hit innings.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs’ 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs made the postseason as the second National League Wild Card team.

Chicago finished the regular season with an 89-73 record. They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games in the National League Central standings.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs stands as God Bless America is played during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs played the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.

The Padres swept the Cubs 2-0 at Petco Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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