Recent Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New Team During MLB Offseason

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)
It’s been an underwhelming MLB offseason so far, but there have been plenty of minor transactions.
The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.
The Brewers traded Kelly and second baseman Mark Mathias to the Texas Rangers for right-hander Matt Bush in Aug. 2022.
The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment in July 2024. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off waivers,
Kelly spent the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season with the Rockies before electing free agency.
Last November, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor-league deal.
In June, the Dodgers traded Kelly to the Cubs for cash.
Kelly made his MLB debut with the Cubs in late July.
In his lone big-league outing, Kelly allowed just one walk with one strike out over 1 1/3 no-hit innings.
Looking at the Chicago Cubs’ 2026 Season
The Cubs made the postseason as the second National League Wild Card team.
Chicago finished the regular season with an 89-73 record. They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games in the National League Central standings.
The Cubs played the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.
The Padres swept the Cubs 2-0 at Petco Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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