Recent Chicago Cubs Player Signs With New Team During MLB Offseason

It’s been an underwhelming MLB offseason so far, but there have been plenty of minor transactions.

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of a former Chicago Cubs player.

Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Chicago Cubs LHP Antoine Kelly

The Guardians signed former Cubs southpaw Antoine Kelly to a minor-league contract, the team announced on X.

Via the Guardians’ Player Development X account:

We have signed LHP Antoine Kelly to a Minor League contract.

#GuardsBall

Looking at LHP Antoine Kelly

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

The Brewers traded Kelly and second baseman Mark Mathias to the Texas Rangers for right-hander Matt Bush in Aug. 2022.

The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment in July 2024. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off waivers,

Kelly spent the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season with the Rockies before electing free agency.

Last November, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor-league deal.

In June, the Dodgers traded Kelly to the Cubs for cash.

Kelly made his MLB debut with the Cubs in late July.

In his lone big-league outing, Kelly allowed just one walk with one strike out over 1 1/3 no-hit innings.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs’ 2026 Season

The Cubs made the postseason as the second National League Wild Card team.

Chicago finished the regular season with an 89-73 record. They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games in the National League Central standings.

The Cubs played the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.

The Padres swept the Cubs 2-0 at Petco Park.