The Chicago White Sox are projected to hand out their biggest contract in team history soon. General manager Chris Getz is looking to build on a successful 2026 campaign this offseason. Despite having a young roster, the White Sox surprised many in baseball by qualifying for the recent postseason. Now, Chicago will add a few quality players to improve the team heading towards 2027.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is now projecting the White Sox to sign Adrian Morejon to a significant multi-year contract. According to the reporter, Chicago is predicted to land the star relief pitcher on a four-year, $76 million deal. If so, it would be the biggest free-agent contract in franchise history. Andrew Benintendi currently has the record thanks to a $75 million deal with Chicago in 2023.

“The White Sox could be a fantastic landing spot, especially given the recent reports that they plan to move Grant Taylor to the starting rotation,” writes Miller. “However, we’re talking about a franchise that has never signed a pitcher (free agent or extension) to a contract of more than $65M. Is Morejon going to be where they break that cycle?”

Morejon is widely considered to be the top free-agent reliever in baseball. As such, he is about to get paid in a big way, whether that’s with the Chicago White Sox or another club. He recorded a 2.83 ERA and 1.08 WHIP this past season as the main setup man for the San Diego Padres. The star previously earned just $3.9 million in 2026. He should soon make this much money within the first few months of 2027.

Adrian Morejon Would Fill a Significant Need for the Chicago White Sox

While Miller’s contract projection for Morejon is steep, it would be a bit of a discount compared to other predictions. For instance, The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently claimed that the southpaw would receive a five-year, $110 million contract in free agency. Interestingly, the reporter also named the Chicago White Sox as a potential top fit for the prized pitcher.

There have been suggestions that MLB teams want to target Morejon with intentions of converting him to a starter. The New York Mets previously made a similar move with Clay Holmes back in 2025. The transition could benefit the Padres pitcher. After all, quality starters tend to earn bigger contracts than setup men. Nevertheless, he apparently wants to remain a reliever.

The Chicago White Sox had solid success from their bullpen in 2026. In fact, their combined 3.70 ERA from relievers ranked eighth-best in baseball on the season. Despite this, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently claimed that bullpen help is one of Chicago’s biggest offseason needs.

Chicago Signs Veteran Starting Pitcher to Multi-Year Deal

One particular issue with Chicago White Sox relievers in 2026 is that the team regularly used fringe starters in the bullpen. Only three Chicago pitchers appeared in more than 30 games on the campaign without making a start. The club could use some stability with their bullpen, and Morejon would certainly help.

Bowden also mentioned how the White Sox need starting pitching help. Chicago has since addressed this need by signing free agent Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million deal. The veteran starter posted a 4.70 ERA between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers this past season.