The Chicago White Sox have been quite active in free agency this offseason. They already signed Dustin May to a three-year deal and they signed Nick Martinez to a two-year deal on Saturday. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they also threw their hat in the ring for free agent reliever Adrian Morejon.

Ultimately, Morejon ended up inking a five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, the largest deal in history for a reliever which was surely a bit out of Chicago’s price range.

Per Nightengale on social media: “The surprise team who also showed strong interest in the Morejon talks were the Chicago White Sox.”

It’s still notable that the White Sox were in on him. It shows that Chicago does not view the 2026 season as a fluke and clearly believes if it adds a few more pieces it can be a contender once again in 2027 especially in a fairly weak American League Central division.

Where the White Sox can pivot now that Morejon is off the board

While the White Sox were not able to land Morejon, they can still acquire a solid free agent reliever to be their closer for next season. Veterans Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias are obviously not as exciting as Morejon, but they are both proven ninth-inning guys who could be had on reasonable one-year deals.

Gregory Soto is a lefty who has experience as a closer and would obviously be a much more affordable option compared to Morejon. He could likely be had on a one or two-year deal.

Bryan Abreu could be another option as he has been truly elite the last few seasons as the setup man for the Houston Astros and might be ready to be a closer once he’s out of Josh Hader’s shadow.

Of course, they could also reunite with Sean Newcomb. He is not really a closer but maybe he could be used that way given how effective he was in 2026 as a sort of Aaron Ashby-like reliever.

We will see what the White Sox end up doing, but the fact that they were interested in Morejon shows that they intend to keep their foot on the gas and be aggressive this offseason.