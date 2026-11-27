Since the entire trajectory of their franchise did a 180 nearly 20 years ago, a common mantra has been heard around Major League Baseball; don’t make a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

For much of the past two decades, the Rays have established a reputation as one of the shrewdest organizations in Major League Baseball. They have consistently identified undervalued talent and extracting considerable value from players deemed expendable by other franchises, succeeding to the tune of three American League East pennants while being consistently massively outspent by their nearest rivals. Forced to find another way, they have out-wiled the rich.

Increasingly, however, the Chicago White Sox are doing the same thing to them.

Rays Make The Wrong Cuts

Since the beginning of the 2025 season, White Sox general manager Chris Getz has repeatedly turned to the Rays in his efforts to rebuild Chicago’s roster. Most of the transactions between the two organizations have been relatively low profile, yet several have yielded considerably more value for the White Sox than might reasonably have been anticipated – even by them.

Perhaps the most striking example is that of outfielder Tristan Peters, whom the White Sox acquired in exchange for cash in December 2025 after the Rays had designated him for assignment to accommodate the signing of veteran left-hander Steven Matz. Seven months later, Peters – who embodied the Sox’s 2026 resurgence – was an American League All-Star. Prior to joining the White Sox, Peters had yet to record a major league hit, yet he hit for a .265/.337/.437 line with 12 home runs, 31 doubles, 56 RBIs and eight stolen bases across 156 games in his first substantial Major League opportunity.

A similarly opportunistic acquisition preceded that of Peters by nine months. The Rays had acquired right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil from the Philadelphia Phillies following the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, only to subsequently lose him to the White Sox on waivers shortly before Opening Day, instead opting to keep players such as Hunter Bigge, Cole Sulser, Jacob Waguespack and Mason Englert. In doing so, they lost the best of the bunch for nothing in return.

In the Rays’ defense, Vasil had recorded a 6.04 ERA at Triple-A the previous season, hence why the Phillies left him unprotected. However, he proved considerably more effective against major league opposition in 2025, going 5-3 with a 2.50 ERA, four saves and 82 strikeouts across 101 innings during his rookie campaign with the White Sox, limiting opposing hitters to a .204 batting average. Although Tommy John surgery subsequently cost Vasil the entirety of the 2026 season, the 26-year-old remains an important component of Chicago’s pitching staff going forward – and is revered in the dugout.

White Sox Extracting Maximum Value

Perhaps the most interesting transaction between the two franchises, however, was the July 2025 trade that sent veteran starting pitcher Adrian Houser to Tampa Bay.

Having signed Houser following his release by the Texas Rangers in May, the White Sox received 11 starts of 2.10 ERA pitching from the right-hander, before trading him for three younger Rays players: infielder Curtis Mead and pitching prospects Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples. It was only ever a rental for the Rays, but it was not a successful one; Houser recorded only a 4.79 ERA in only 10 starts for Tampa Bay before departing for the San Francisco Giants in free agency. Meanwhile,, Mead’s subsequent emergence was particularly unfortunate for the Rays – although the White Sox cannot claim to have fully capitalized on it either, re-trading Mead to the Washington Nationals in March for catching prospect Boston Smith (himself later sent out as a part of the Luis Castillo deal), the Australian infielder broke out offensively in 2026, finishing 2026 with 17 home runs and an .851 OPS.

For three players with a combined 8.5 wins above replacement, the Rays received only 10 games of Houser and some cash.

Not every transaction between the White Sox and the Rays has produced such notable results, or indeed any winners at all. Chicago acquired outfielder Dru Baker for catcher Matt Thaiss in May 2025, which moved neither team’s needle, before exchanging pitchers Steven Wilson and Yoendrys Gómez for outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Tanner Murray that November. Only Murray remains in place. The two clubs also exchanged infielder Oliver Dunn and left-handed pitcher Joe Rock in May 2026 – with Rock having previously been another kept over Vasil. None of these players has made a major league impact above the level of a replacement player yet, if any at all.

Nevertheless, the White Sox have For years, acquiring inexpensive players from other organizations and putting them in positions to succeed was considered a particular speciality of the Rays. Getz is increasingly demonstrating that the same approach can be employed against them.