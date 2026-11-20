BREAKING: Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Chicago White Sox are sending two SP, Luis Castillo and Davis Martin, to the Colorado Rockies.

The reported haul for the White Sox is 2 prospects, but those names have not been revealed yet.

Passan wrote (via X.com):

“BREAKING: The Colorado Rockies are acquiring right-handers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Rockies are taking on Castillo’s full salary. Two prospects are headed back to the White Sox.”

It’s a major offseason trade, as it’s very rare to see starters get moved in one single trade. Luis Castillo, a 3X MLB All-Star, was traded to the Chicago White Sox before the MLB trade deadline, but he struggled to the tune of an 8.42 ERA over six starts (31 innings) in Chicago.

Perhaps the more shocking piece of this trade is Davis Martin, who has been a pretty durable starter for the White Sox in each of the past two seasons. In 2026, Martin logged an ERA of 3.95 over 28 starts (122 strikeouts in 146 innings).

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