The Chicago White Sox surprised plenty of people with their return to the postseason in 2026, thanks in large part to the development of their young core.

But one of the players who helped make that turnaround possible has now emerged as a surprising potential trade candidate.

Despite hitting 52 home runs in his first 224 major league games, 24-year-old shortstop Colson Montgomery has been identified as a player Chicago could consider moving this offseason.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand included Montgomery in his examination of potential trade candidates across all 30 teams, raising the possibility that the White Sox could sacrifice one of their most exciting young players to strengthen another area of the roster.

The suggestion comes as Chicago looks to build on its breakthrough season and address the pitching concerns that plagued the team during its postseason run.

Colson Montgomery Named Surprising White Sox Trade Candidate

In his November 16 article for MLB.com, Feinsand identified one potential trade candidate for each major league organization.

Montgomery was his selection for the White Sox, despite the young infielder’s impressive power production.

Feinsand acknowledged how unusual it would be for Chicago to consider trading a player who has already demonstrated that kind of offensive potential.

However, he pointed to the organization’s crowded middle infield, along with the arrival of 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Roch Cholowsky, as reasons the White Sox might consider a deal.

Cholowsky is ranked among MLB Pipeline’s top prospects and could eventually provide Chicago with another option at shortstop.

The White Sox also have Chase Meidroth and several other young infielders competing for opportunities, creating flexibility as the organization considers how to build its roster.

The idea wouldn’t be to move Montgomery simply for the sake of making a trade.

Feinsand explains that Chicago could use the young shortstop’s value to acquire pitching help. Such a move could also open opportunities for Cholowsky and other young players.

The suggestion is hypothetical, however. Feinsand did not report that the White Sox are actively shopping Montgomery or have engaged in trade discussions involving him.

White Sox Face Difficult Decisions Despite Postseason Breakthrough

Montgomery’s emergence has been one of the more encouraging developments in Chicago’s recent rebuild.

The former first-round pick made his major league debut in 2025 before establishing himself as an important contributor in 2026.

He finished the regular season with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs, although his production declined considerably during the second half.

As MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reported in September, Montgomery struggled after the All-Star break, recording a .163 batting average and .304 slugging percentage across 62 games entering the postseason.

Nevertheless, his power and youth remain valuable assets for a White Sox organization hoping to establish itself as a consistent contender.

Chicago’s pitching situation helps explain Feinsand’s suggestion.

The White Sox have already taken steps to improve their rotation, agreeing to a deal with former Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.

Trading Montgomery could theoretically help the White Sox acquire another established arm without committing significant additional money in free agency.

Of course, there’s also a compelling argument for keeping a young power hitter who remains under team control.

In all, the White Sox are in a better position to compete than in years past, and having a plethora of young, talented players like Montgomery and Cholowsky is not a bad thing.

Whether they would actually consider trading Montgomery is unclear, and this scenario remains hypothetical. It is an interesting idea for how the team can potentially continue building their roster and building off a successful 2026 season.