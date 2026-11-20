A tragic circumstance has struck the Chicago White Sox on Friday, as it was announced that a former member of the club’s pitching staff has unfortunately passed away.

Multiple reports have confirmed that former White Sox pitcher Lance Broadway, who was selected by the club in the first round (15th overall pick) in the 2005 MLB Draft, passed away earlier in the week.

He was only 43 years of age.

Former Chicago White Sox Pitcher Lance Broadway Has Passed Away At 43 Years Of Age

The news of Broadway’s death was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office after he was found deceased in an apartment stairwell; his cause of death is listed as “pending”.

Lance Broadway Spent Part Of His MLB Career In The White Sox Organization

Broadway was born in Bryan, Texas, and starred at Grand Prairie High School before transferring to Waxahachie High School. He began his college career at Dallas Baptist University, where he earned all-conference honors in both seasons. Broadway threw two no-hitters as a freshman and went 10-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 108 innings as a sophomore.

After transferring to Texas Christian University, Broadway went 15-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 117 innings in 2005. He was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year.

He was then taken 15th overall in the 2005 MLB Draft, and signed a contract worth $1.57 million. He climbed to Triple-A Charlotte and was considered one of the organization’s top prospects. In 2006, he posted an 8-8 record with a 2.75 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 160.1 innings between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Chicago traded Broadway to the New York Mets for catcher Ramón Castro in May 2009. He spent most of that season with Triple-A Buffalo before earning a call-up to New York in August; he was non-tendered in December.

Broadway signed with the Toronto Blue Jays shortly afterward and spent the 2010 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 3-11 with a 7.66 ERA in 29 appearances, including 20 starts.

After his baseball career ended, he delved into the world of acting, making his big-screen debut in Olympus Has Fallen in 2013 and later appeared in Beyond the Trek, Shattered Reflections, and television shows including Lucifer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Colony, Saint George, and Kevin From Work.