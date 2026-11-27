The Chicago White Sox are looking to build on a surprisingly successful 2026 season. After being dreadful in 2025, Chicago not only made the playoffs this past season, but they also won the Wild Card round. Now, general manager Chris Getz is looking to revamp his roster heading towards 2027. Dustin May has already entered the fray, and another star pitcher could soon join him.

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough has provided an updated list of ideal landing spots for eight key free agents. Interestingly, the White Sox were named the top destination for Clay Holmes. The veteran pitcher previously starred for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs after being moved to the rotation. He posted a 3.29 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 18 starts between the two clubs in 2026.

As McCullough points out, Holmes would seemingly be a great fit for the Milwaukee Brewers. Nevertheless, the reigning World Series champions would only target the veteran on a short-term deal. The star, however, is likely eyeing more security. “Let’s go with the White Sox, who cleared out space in the rotation and on the payroll by dealing pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to Colorado,” writes McCullough.

Despite adding May, the Castillo and Martin subtractions open up space for the Chicago White Sox to add more pitching depth. Holmes just opted out of the final season of a three-year, $38 million contract. He was expected to earn $12 million in 2027, but will now be looking for a fairly significant pay raise.

Chicago White Sox Will Likely Have to Pay Clay Holmes Over $50 Million

The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently projected Holmes to earn a three-year, $57 million contract in free agency. If true, the veteran ace would make $19 million per season. In his prediction, the reporter also named specific MLB teams that would be a great fit for the pitcher. The Chicago White Sox, however, were not among the clubs chosen by Britton.

Fellow The Athletic writer Jim Bowden, however, did name the White Sox as a potential landing spot for Holmes. The former MLB exec also projected the starter to earn a two-year, $44 million deal this winter. According to the reporter, the star’s versatility should help him in contract negotiations. Whether that is with the Chicago White Sox or not remains to be seen.

“Holmes throws a bowling-ball sinker almost 50 percent of the time, which netted an impressive 62 percent ground-ball rate,” claimed Bowden. “His sweeper was his second-best pitch, and his changeup is solid, too. He can start or relieve, which increases his free-agent value.”

Chicago Faces Tough Competition for Veteran Pitcher

The Chicago White Sox, however, will still face some significant competition for Holmes. The San Francisco Giants have been linked to the veteran in recent weeks. San Francisco, like many other MLB teams, is desperately looking for quality starting pitching. It remains to be seen if the Giants are willing to give the ace a multi-year contract.

The Mets are also heavily involved in the Holmes sweepstakes. Nevertheless, New York is seemingly only willing to bring back the starter if he accepts a two-year deal. The White Sox could edge both San Francisco and New York by giving the veteran the three-year contract.