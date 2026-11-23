The Chicago White Sox appear determined to build on their surprising 2026 playoff appearance, and their aggressive offseason might be just getting started.

After signing former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract, Chicago is now pursuing two more coveted free-agent starters.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, the White Sox are involved in the markets for Freddy Peralta and Michael King, two of the most notable remaining starting pitchers available.

The development comes as Chicago continues reshaping its rotation following a remarkable turnaround that saw the franchise return to the postseason after years of being at the bottom of the AL.

Chicago’s reported interest doesn’t guarantee they will be able to sign either of these pitchers, as the competition is expected to be fierce.

Still, it shows that Chicago certainly sees itself in a different light than it has in years past.

White Sox Target Freddy Peralta & Michael King After Dustin May Signing

Chicago’s interest in Peralta and King follows a series of substantial moves involving its pitching staff.

The White Sox signed May on November 18, adding an experienced starter who helped the Brewers win the 2026 World Series.

The following day, Chicago traded veteran right-hander Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Sean Sullivan and minor league catcher Doug Veliz.

The deal created additional financial flexibility.

According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Colorado assumed the remaining money on Castillo’s contract, giving Chicago more room to pursue additional pitching.

Now, that financial flexibility could become particularly important as the team explores the markets for Peralta and King.

Peralta spent the 2026 season with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays, ultimately helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series.

King, meanwhile, has established himself as a valuable starting pitcher with the San Diego Padres.

Both would represent significant additions to a White Sox rotation that already includes May, Sean Burke and Anthony Kay among its potential starters.

White Sox Looking to Build on Surprising 2026 Playoff Run

Chicago’s aggressive approach represents a notable change for an organization that endured three consecutive seasons with at least 100 losses from 2023 through 2025.

The White Sox lost an MLB-record 121 games in 2024 before turning things around dramatically in 2026.

They finished 84-78, earned an American League Wild Card berth and swept the Houston Astros before reaching the AL Division Series.

General manager Chris Getz has made it clear that the organization doesn’t intend to be satisfied with simply reaching October.

Speaking at May’s introductory press conference, Getz emphasized that starting pitching remained a priority.

“Starting pitching was our top priority — is our top priority — as we went into the offseason this year,” Getz said, according to MLB.com.

Getz wasn’t limiting his comments to pitching, however, emphasizing that the White Sox are looking to “add wins.”

This represents a welcome shift for White Sox fans. The team has felt some success and appears to be trying to capitalize on it.

Whether they will be able to attract Peralta or King remains to be seen. As two of the most prominent starters on the market, they will certainly have no shortage of suitors this offseason.

The White Sox appear ready to throw their hat in the ring, however, in the hopes of building a championship contender.