Nick Martinez, who started Game 1 of the World Series this year for the Tampa Bay Rays, agreed Saturday to a two-year, $44 million contract with the Chicago White Sox, adding a first-time All-Star to their rotation. The deal is just the latest in a free-agent spending spree by the traditionally frugal American League Central contender.

Chicago agreed with Dustin May on Nov. 17 to a three-year, $52.5 million contract. Two days later, it traded Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to Colorado for left-hander Sean Sullivan and Douglas Veliz, a prospect behind the plate. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal on Nov. 24.

The $22 million annual average of Martinez’s reported contract is $9 million more than the entire one-year contract the 36-year-old accepted from Tampa Bay in February.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported the White Sox agreement Saturday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan followed with his own confirming report. The contract includes no opt-outs for the right-hander, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nick Martinez’s Career Path to the Chicago White Sox

Born Aug. 5, 1990, Martinez grew up in a Cuban family in Miami and attended Fordham before Texas drafted him in the 18th round in 2011. At Fordham, he hit .292 during his junior season and posted a 2.75 ERA on the mound.

He debuted with the Rangers in 2014 and went 17-30 with a 4.77 ERA over four seasons. Four years in Japan followed, split between the Nippon-Ham Fighters and SoftBank Hawks. His 9-4 record and 1.60 ERA in 2021 drew San Diego’s attention. He also won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo, then pitched in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

San Diego brought him back on a four-year deal worth $20 million with opt-outs. After two seasons there, he moved to Cincinnati on a two-year, $26 million contract. He opted out after one year, then took a $21.05 million qualifying offer to stay with the Reds for 2025.

With Tampa Bay, Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 2026. He made 31 starts and logged 180 innings, a personal best. He also threw a complete game against the Athletics on Aug. 11. His career line stands at 63-65 with a 3.99 ERA, 779 strikeouts, 1,120 innings and 15.0 WAR.

Martinez’s 1.3 walks per nine innings led the majors, while his strikeout and whiff rates ranked in the bottom 5%, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. He declined a $20 million mutual option and collected a $4 million buyout to hit the market. Rays manager Kevin Cash has called him “the rock of our clubhouse,” according to Feinsand.

Cash also gave Martinez the ball to open the World Series. The veteran allowed two runs over five innings in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee on Oct. 23.

“Really impressed and proud of the way Nick went about it,” Cash said, as quoted by MLB.com. The manager was crediting Martinez for settling in after Milwaukee’s early scoring.

White Sox Free Agent History and Rotation Plans

The White Sox went 84-78 in the regular season, ended a playoff drought dating to 2021 and swept Houston in the Wild Card Series. The rotation lagged behind. Its 4.60 ERA ranked 26th, and no club got fewer innings from its starters than Chicago’s 674 2/3, according to Feinsand.

May’s guarantee ranks third among White Sox free-agent pitching contracts, behind Dallas Keuchel’s $55.5 million and Liam Hendriks’ $54 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Martinez’s total also trails the $46 million David Robertson received in 2014. His $22 million average, however, tops the annual value of all four pitchers’ deals.

Andrew Benintendi’s five-year, $75 million contract remains larger. Last December, the White Sox also landed Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami for two years and $34 million.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, with a lockout expected if owners and players fail to reach a new one. Martinez, who turns 37 in August, brings 180 innings from 2026 to a team whose starters ranked last in that category.