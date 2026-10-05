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Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Andrew Benintendi Move During Guardians Series

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Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Andrew Benintendi #23 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are playing as well as anybody right now. And they’re holding a 1-0 series lead in the ALDS entering Monday’s Game 2 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series, secured a 3-0 victory over Cleveland on Saturday, and has done it with a very unorthodox style of play.

The club, led by manager Will Venable, uses a lot of pitchers, mixes and matches the lineup, and has built a team around a combination of young players, several players who weren’t highly valued elsewhere and have revived their careers, and a group of veterans.

One of those veterans is outfielder and 11-year MLB veteran Andrew Benintendi.

White Sox Announce Benintendi Move

After Benintendi didn’t start Game 1 of the ALDS and made no appearances off the bench, Venable is making a lineup move for Game 2 as the White Sox gear up to face Guardians ace Gavin Williams.

Benintendi is back in the starting lineup and will bat fifth, behind Chicago cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami, while serving as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full White Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “White Sox 10/5 S. Antonacci LF K. Teel C M. Vargas 3B M. Murakami 1B A. Benintendi DH T. Peters CF B. Montgomery RF C. Meidroth 2B C. Montgomery SS A. Kay SP.”

Benintendi’s 2026 Season

While he’s only logged three at-bats in the postseason so far, recording one hit and one run, Benintendi has played a key role in the White Sox’s turnaround this season.

In his fourth season as a member of the White Sox. Benintendi has appeared in 141 games and, across 421 at-bats, has recorded 58 runs, 101 hits, 15 home runs and 78 RBIs, while hitting .240 with a .413 slugging percentage and a .715 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Andrew Benintendi Move During Guardians Series

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