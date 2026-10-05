Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Andrew Benintendi Move During Guardians Series

The Chicago White Sox are playing as well as anybody right now. And they’re holding a 1-0 series lead in the ALDS entering Monday’s Game 2 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series, secured a 3-0 victory over Cleveland on Saturday, and has done it with a very unorthodox style of play.

The club, led by manager Will Venable, uses a lot of pitchers, mixes and matches the lineup, and has built a team around a combination of young players, several players who weren’t highly valued elsewhere and have revived their careers, and a group of veterans.

One of those veterans is outfielder and 11-year MLB veteran Andrew Benintendi.

White Sox Announce Benintendi Move

After Benintendi didn’t start Game 1 of the ALDS and made no appearances off the bench, Venable is making a lineup move for Game 2 as the White Sox gear up to face Guardians ace Gavin Williams.

Benintendi is back in the starting lineup and will bat fifth, behind Chicago cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami, while serving as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full White Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “White Sox 10/5 S. Antonacci LF K. Teel C M. Vargas 3B M. Murakami 1B A. Benintendi DH T. Peters CF B. Montgomery RF C. Meidroth 2B C. Montgomery SS A. Kay SP.”

White Sox 10/5 S. Antonacci LF

K. Teel C

M. Vargas 3B

M. Murakami 1B

A. Benintendi DH

T. Peters CF

B. Montgomery RF

C. Meidroth 2B

C. Montgomery SS A. Kay SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 5, 2026

Benintendi’s 2026 Season

While he’s only logged three at-bats in the postseason so far, recording one hit and one run, Benintendi has played a key role in the White Sox’s turnaround this season.

In his fourth season as a member of the White Sox. Benintendi has appeared in 141 games and, across 421 at-bats, has recorded 58 runs, 101 hits, 15 home runs and 78 RBIs, while hitting .240 with a .413 slugging percentage and a .715 OPS.