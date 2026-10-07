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This is Who Threw First Pitch at White Sox ALDS Game 3

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 07: Actor Belmont Cameli looks on after throwing the first pitch prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox had quite the decision on their hands.

After some brutal seasons, they were set to host a home playoff game on Wednesday — ALDS Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardains — and it was a potential clincher. With a win, the White Sox advance to the ALCS.

They had to decide who would throw out the first pitch.

There are certainly some big names who have White Sox fandom, including Pope Leo XIV.

No one was expecting the Pope to come in from the Vatican, but there were a lot of guesses.

The guy who actually threw it surprised pretty much everyone.

Who Threw White Sox First Pitch?

The ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox game on Wednesday was thrown out by Belmont Cameli.

Cameli was chosen over a list of a bunch of potential luminaries and former players:

One player mentioned in that post, Jim Thome, played for both Cleveland and the White Sox.

He was shown on the broadcast as being at the ballpark, but it would’ve been odd to have him throw the pitch giving his ties to the visiting team.

In the end, Cameli was the choice, which left plenty of people trying to figure out who he is.

Who is Belmont Cameli?

Belmont Cameli (full name Philip Belmont Cameli) is an actor.

He’s 28 years old and originally from Naperville, Illinois, which explains his connection to the White Sox.

He has held major roles in a few shows. He was part of a Saved by the Bell reboot, then was part of the Netflix movie Along for the Ride, and he’s newly starring in an Amazon Prime Video streaming show called Off Campus. He also was in the Until Dawn movie, which is based on a popular video game.

Cameli has also been cast in an upcoming show called Hollow where he will star alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Before becoming an actor, Cameli was a three-sport athlete in high school.

Even if he was a bit of an upset pick, Cameli surely got a lot of joy out of the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on a stage like this for Chicago.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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This is Who Threw First Pitch at White Sox ALDS Game 3

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