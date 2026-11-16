Guardians’ Steven Kwan Trade Rumor Questions Semantics

The Cleveland Guardians’ biggest decision this offseason, most likely, will be what they do with Steven Kwan.

Do they trade him ahead of the last season of his contract? Do they find a way to sign him to a big contract extension? Or do they take the risk of going into this season with Kwan on their roster but no safety net on the back end?

It seems unlikely to be something decided before MLB goes into a lockout on Dec. 1, and at that point, it’s anyone’s guess when the sport will return.

Kwan and the Guardians could have a long waiting game ahead of them, but until there’s a real conclusion, the rumors and discussion aren’t going away.

And that leads us to a fascinating point, raised by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand in a new article on Sunday: The Guardians may not be saying what they mean when it comes to Kwan.

Steven Kwan Trade Rumors

Feinsand pointed out one line that Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said earlier this offseason, that Kwan will “be a big part of a contending team next year.”

That becomes a matter of semantics: Does he mean the Guardians?

This is Feinsand’s full blurb on the matter:

Kwan’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for more than a year, but the Guardians have resisted any urge to trade him even as he moves closer to free agency. Kwan, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2027 season, giving Cleveland an interesting decision. Do the Guardians believe they will be able to re-sign the 29-year-old, or would it make more sense to trade him this offseason to bring back younger, more controllable talent? President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that, as of now, he expects Kwan “to be a big part of a contending team next year.” But will that team be Cleveland?

Would Antonetti have really, intentionally made such a Kwan statement? It’s hard to say.

Cleveland fans sure hope that Antonetti simply meant that the Guardians will be a contender and that Kwan will be a part of that, but there are a lot of twists and turns that could still come later this offseason.

Trade Deadline Route

One other point to consider is that the Guardians could trade Kwan at the 2027 trade deadline rather than before the season.

That, of course, comes with its own risks. If the Guardians are leading their division at the time, would they really trade Kwan?

And in this particular offseason, it gets weirder, because the 2027 season could end up shorter than usual, impacting the trade deadline’s timing and importance.

Every route with Kwan has its potential pitfalls. The Guardians are simply going to have to decide what to do — and what their words mean.