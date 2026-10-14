Angels Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star to Pair With Mike Trout

Coming into the season, the Los Angeles Angels were hopeful that the team could put together a special year.

It was pretty quick that the Angels realized that 2026 wasn’t going to be a good season, with the team extending one of the longest droughts in baseball. However, as the Angels now get ready for the upcoming offseason, there is a lot of optimism.

After the team was sold to Stan Kroenke, the future remains very bright for the Angels for the first time in a long time. But this offseason could be crucial for the Halos, with Kroenke wanting to make a big statement.

The Angels need all sorts of help across the roster, and the team has to do something to get some help to star outfielder Mike Trout. Trout has been loyal as ever to the Angels, but that may not last too much longer if improvement doesn’t take place.

Angels Linked to Two-Time All-Star

One name that could make sense for the Angels to consider is veteran outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees. Chisholm will be entering into free agency this offseason, but he isn’t expected to return to New York.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked Chisholm to the Angels, predicting that the two-time All-Star would land there. The fit makes sense, and the Angels could finally get Trout some help.

“The Angels are just one of many teams that would have to be interested in such a deal. They are in need of help at the keystone, specifically, and upside on offense, generally. Chisholm can provide both, and some energy to boot. Depending on when the sale is finalized, signing Chisholm would also be a relatively low-risk way for Stan Kroenke to ingratiate himself with his new fanbase. Even if a one-year deal for Chisholm is valued at $20-plus million, he can afford it,” Rymer wrote.

Chisholm didn’t have the year that he would have liked to put together before entering free agency, but he was still productive for the Yankees. Overall, the veteran hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .711.

While the numbers were a little down for Chisholm, he still found ways to impact the game, and this could bode well for his free agency. The two-time All-Star will likely be looking for a multi-year contract this offseason, and the Angels could give him this.

Should Halos Make This Move?

Given where this franchise is coming into the offseason, adding a talent like Chisholm could make a lot of sense. The Angels have to do something to start building for the future, and Chisholm is good enough to help them start growing as a team.

Chisholm can help on the basepaths next season, offering the Angels more speed to work with, and his bat remains effective at the plate as well. If Los Angeles wants to make a splash this offseason, adding Chisholm could be a nice start to the new era of Angels baseball.