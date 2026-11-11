3-Time World Series Champion Immediately Leaves Los Angeles Dodgers Organization

Three-time Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Blake Treinen officially became a free agent on Oct. 29, according to the right-handed reliever’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Treinen, 38, won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, 2024 and 2025. He has 12 years of big-league experience.

3-Time World Series Champion Blake Treinen Becomes Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agent

Treinen recorded a 3.56 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 13 walks over 29 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in 2026.

Los Angeles placed Treinen on the injured list with right elbow inflammation in June. Los Angeles finally activated Treinen in early September. Unfortunately, the Dodgers placed him on the IL again with right shoulder inflammation on Sept. 27.

Treinen may decide to retire this offseason. He has roughly $61 million in career earnings.

If he decides to keep playing, Treinen would almost certainly have to sign a one-year deal, considering his age and recent injury history.

Treinen made just five appearances in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. He also dealt with injuries in 2025, which is why he made just 32 regular-season appearances.

Spotrac projects Treinen will sign a one-year, $1.6 million deal if he decides to keep playing.

More About Blake Treinen’s Career

The Oakland Athletics selected Treinen in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of South Dakota State University. The Athletics traded the right-hander to the Washington Nationals as part of a three-team trade involving the Seattle Mariners in Jan. 2013.

Treinen made his MLB debut with Washington in 2017. The Nationals traded him back to the Athletics in July 2017. Treinen had his best season by far in 2018, posting a 0.78 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 80 1/3 innings. He made his first and only career All-Star Team that season.

Treinen signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2019 season. He has only pitched for the Dodgers organization since then.

The right-hander has posted 12.4 bWAR and a 2.94 ERA with 627 strikeouts over 606 career big-league innings. He has a career 4.36 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 43 1/3 postseason innings.