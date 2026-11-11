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3-Time World Series Champion Immediately Leaves Los Angeles Dodgers Organization

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Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Celebration
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks while holding the Commissioners' Trophy during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Three-time Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Blake Treinen officially became a free agent on Oct. 29, according to the right-handed reliever’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Treinen, 38, won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, 2024 and 2025. He has 12 years of big-league experience.

3-Time World Series Champion Blake Treinen Becomes Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agent

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Treinen recorded a 3.56 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 13 walks over 29 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in 2026.

Los Angeles placed Treinen on the injured list with right elbow inflammation in June. Los Angeles finally activated Treinen in early September. Unfortunately, the Dodgers placed him on the IL again with right shoulder inflammation on Sept. 27.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning during Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Treinen may decide to retire this offseason. He has roughly $61 million in career earnings.

If he decides to keep playing, Treinen would almost certainly have to sign a one-year deal, considering his age and recent injury history.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 02: Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after pitching against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Treinen made just five appearances in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. He also dealt with injuries in 2025, which is why he made just 32 regular-season appearances.

Spotrac projects Treinen will sign a one-year, $1.6 million deal if he decides to keep playing.

More About Blake Treinen’s Career

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 1: Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #39 of the Oakland Athletics throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Oakland won 5-2. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Blake Treinen

The Oakland Athletics selected Treinen in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of South Dakota State University. The Athletics traded the right-hander to the Washington Nationals as part of a three-team trade involving the Seattle Mariners in Jan. 2013.

Treinen made his MLB debut with Washington in 2017. The Nationals traded him back to the Athletics in July 2017. Treinen had his best season by far in 2018, posting a 0.78 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 80 1/3 innings. He made his first and only career All-Star Team that season.

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Treinen signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2019 season. He has only pitched for the Dodgers organization since then.

The right-hander has posted 12.4 bWAR and a 2.94 ERA with 627 strikeouts over 606 career big-league innings. He has a career 4.36 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 43 1/3 postseason innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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3-Time World Series Champion Immediately Leaves Los Angeles Dodgers Organization

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