According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, ex-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kric Bubic is signing with the Cleveland Guardians.

Passan wrote (via X.com):

“Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith.”

Bubic, 29, was traded to the Dodgers during the 2026 season from the Royals. He will now head back to the AL Central, where he had spent his entire career before the short stint with the Dodgers.

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Kris Bubic Signs with Guardians

It’s somewhat of a surprise add for the Cleveland Guardians, who aren’t often known to make big splashes in free agency, but there’s no questioning that Bubic is effective when on the mound, but injuries limited the 29-year-old southpaw to just 55 innings in 2026.

With the Dodgers (in the regular season), Bubic logged just 4.2 IP. He did not allow a run in that sample size.

Just one year removed from his 2025 All-Star campaign, it’s a solid value add for Cleveland, but signing him to a $17 million AAV may be a slight overpay.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Bubic):

“Bubic doesn’t have a lengthy track record of durability but has been excellent when healthy in recent years. Over the past four years, he’s posted a 2.98 ERA, 25.5% strikeout rate, 8.1% walk rate and 48.6% ground-ball rate. It’s No. 2 starter production, but that run of excellent work has been spread across four seasons due to various injuries. Bubic had Tommy John surgery in 2023, missed significant time in 2025 due to a strained rotator cuff and was limited to 55 innings this past season due to elbow troubles.”

Considering he made just nine starts in 2026, it will be interesting to see if the Guardians immediately slot him in the starting rotation. Obviously, you don’t pay a player $17 million for one season to not be a starter, but LA used him in a bullpen role to help build him back up, so perhaps the Guardians do the same.

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