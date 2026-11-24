The Los Angeles Dodgers ended the 2026 season in an unfamiliar position: at home, without a World Series appearance or a ring. For a team built on winning in the postseason, that 2026 incarnation did not do well in that regard. The offense batted just .195 in eight postseason games. Worse, the team struck out 68 times and accumulated just 15 extra-base hits. The team needed a refresh, but nothing that looked to dent its massive payroll.

The team traded two players to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Royce Lewis. In essence, the Dodgers made a low-risk move on a player the Twins did not envision in their future plans. Katie Woo from The Athletic discussed the move.

“Enter Royce Lewis, a former No. 1 overall pick in dire need of a change of scenery. Hours before MLB’s tender deadline last Friday, the Dodgers swapped right-hander Bobby Miller and 19-year-old catching prospect Francisco Espinoza to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Lewis, a non-tender candidate whose versatility around the diamond will give MLB’s oldest position-playing core more chances to rest.”

As bad as the last two years have felt, Royce Lewis still carries a career 102 wRC+ and .315 wOBA Dodgers get a top-end that is higher than the majority of baseball, while giving parts out of surplus (surprise, they didn’t need Bobby Miller with 14 other starters 😭🤣) https://t.co/EwbQ20863v — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) November 21, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

On the Way Out

Lewis was the No.1 pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Twins expected him to serve as the offensive cornerstone of their franchise, a young player to build around. Lewis led the Midwest with a career slash line of .246/.302/.429. Those numbers do not cast the shadow of a top prospect. Last season saw a cratering of sorts for Lewis. He struck out 130 times in 509 at-bats. Worse, the advanced metrics did not help.

Royce Lewis posted 15/15 and 500+ plate appearances for the first time in his career in 2026. He goes from a regular player in the Twins lineup to an early weak-side platoon option, as one of the youngest “veterans” besides Andy Pages. Lewis had a career-best bat speed (75.1 mph), barrels (36), and a strong 7.1% barrel rate per plate appearance. — Corbin (@corbin_young21) November 21, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The Metric Slide

Until last season, off-speed pitches did not seem to become an issue for Lewis. However, he struggled mightily, striking out 21 times in 63 plate appearances. Meaning, Lewis could not time the pitch and often lunged and missed. Now, the Dodgers will need to rework his entire approach and mechanics.

Also, desperation drove Lewis to swing at the first pitch more often than not. According to Baseball Savant, Lewis committed to swing on 39.2% of the first pitches he saw. Instead of displaying patience and working the pitcher, the aggressiveness hurt his production. Now, he gets to rework his career while assuming the role vacated by a former Dodgers fan favorite.

Lewis Adds Young to Older Team

With all due respect, the Dodgers are an old team. As a result, fatigue and injuries become an issue. In Minnesota, he played first, third, mixing in time at second and short. The franchise hopes he can step into Miguel Rojas’s role. Rojas played five seasons in Los Angeles. Rojas played every position for the Dodgers, except center field and catcher.

That flexibility is what manager Dave Roberts needs. Both starting corner infielders, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman, are over the age of 35. Mookie Betts just turned 34. Granted, Rojas will not unseat any of them. However, he will give them an opportunity to catch their breath and enjoy a day off. The Dodgers’ bats looked, for the first time in recent memory, old.

The Dodgers appear to have found their Miguel Rojas replacement in Royce Lewis. @KatieJWoo explains… https://t.co/C4HQ6DH7dC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 23, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

A Familiar Face From The Past

If Lewis can realize some of his potential, his old manager could become an integral part of the process. Rocco Baldelli managed Lewis from 2022-2025. He can break down his swing and mindset and hopefully rebuild him. Baldelli works as a special assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman. The Dodgers took a small chance that could be an underrated factor in a bounceback 2027 season.