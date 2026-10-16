Los Angeles Dodgers Bid Farewell with Hearfelt Announcement After MLB Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ended on Thursday afternoon after a 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a total return of the favor, the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS, which shocked the MLB world.

LA held a lead in every game of the series, but was unable to win a single game.

In the aftermath of the disappointing end to a very promising season, the Dodgers’ social media account made a heartfelt announcement.

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Dodgers’ X Account Thanks Fans in Farewell Post

As most team social media accounts do when their respective season is over, they send out a post to thank the fans, which is exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers’ official team account did with the following post:

Although it was a sour end to the 2026 season, it was still a very fun season for LA, which eclipsed the 100-win mark and won the NL West for the 13th time in the last 14 years.

In addition to both of those, LA defeated the Atlanta Braves to advance to the NLCS and get another shot at advancing to the World Series.

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Reflecting on the Dodgers 2026 Season

Reflecting on the Dodgers’ 2026 season, you can’t win them all!

As the back-to-back World Series Champions (a title that will end shortly), LA knew that it would get the absolute best of each team they played, especially in the MLB playoffs, and you have to give a lot of credit to the Milwaukee Brewers, while also being able to cherish what the Dodgers have been able to do over the last two years.

The future of MLB is a bit murky, so there’s no telling what will happen in 2027, and how different the Dodgers might look.

Either way, if the pitching staff remains intact, which everything points to that being the case, LA will be a tough out again next season.

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