New York Mets Player Makes Sudden Decision About MLB Future

New York Mets fans may want to forget that the 2026 season even happened after the disaster that it was.

However, now that the offseason is here, there’s likely going to be a lot of roster changes, and they are already starting to surface.

While he didn’t play that much in 2026, outfielder MJ Melendez was on the books for $1.5 million, and in a recent development, he has made a sudden decision about his future in Major League Baseball.

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MJ Melendez Hits Free Agency After Recent Move

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Mj Melendez #1 of the New York Mets leaps for the ball during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, MJ Melendez is now a free agent:

“DH MJ Melendez elected free agency.”

Melendez, 27, played in 56 games with the Mets in ’26, and logged 120 at-bats.

Across those at-bats, he batted .192 with four home runs, one triple, and fives doubles.

He’s now eligible to sign with any MLB team once the signing period opens up (after the MLB season officially concludes).

It will be interesting to see if the Mets are interesting in a reuinion, adding Melendez in a depth role.

The 27-year-old outfielder is an MLB veteran of five seasons. He played his first four campaigns with the Kansas City Royals.

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Taking a Quick Look at MJ Melendez’s MLB Career

MJ Melendez has played in a total of 491 games in his five-year career.

Across 1585 total ABs, he carries a lifetime average of .213 with 56 home runs, 80 doubles, and an OPS+ of 90.

Those marks are good enough to land Melendez another opportunity, but unless he signs with a lower-tier MLB team, Melendez will likely have to fight to break camp with whatever team he signs with.

Simeon Kotto wrote (about Melendez):

“He logged 56 games and 144 plate appearances in the majors, batting .192/.315/.350 with four home runs and 11 RBIs before being optioned in late June and later designated for assignment in early August to clear a roster spot. In Triple-A Syracuse he thrived, posting a .264/.361/.604 line with 22 home runs in 75 games, earning recognition as a key contributor for the affiliate.”

In other New York Mets roster transactions news, Vidal Brujan has also been let go by the organization and has decided to test his luck in free agency as well.