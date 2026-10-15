Aaron Judge Facing Backlash for Comments After New York Yankees Ugly Playoff Exit

Last week, the New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs, and since then, reports have been coming in from all angles about some of the team’s strategy down the stretch and in the playoffs in terms of organizational decisions.

A new report by MLB insider Jon Heyman suggests that some folks inside the Yankees’ organization had their feathers ruffled after superstar Aaron Judge alluded to the team needing to ‘spend more money’.

Here is the note from Heyman:

“Sources say one or two Yankees [bigwigs] were slightly-to-somewhat annoyed that captain/three-time MVP Judge suggested the $320M Yankees could spend more after they were swept by the Rays in the division series. Yankees higher-ups will get over it because Judge has a great rapport with them. But they were said to be taken aback.”

Very interesting. Is Aaron Judge in the wrong for his comments? Or does he have a point?

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Aaron Judge Comments Struck Nerve with Yankees Organization

Aaron Judge’s comments about the Yankees’ spending habits, and future spending habits for that matter, have struck a nerve within the organization.

Judge did not play throughout the MLB playoffs for the Yankees, which may have had a major impact on the outcome if he had played. However, with that being said, Judge is attached to a nine-year, $360 million deal, so the Yankees are spending a good chunk on him alone.

Perhaps Judge is noting that the Yankees should spend in areas where they are quote-unquote ‘lacking’. Well, they tried that too! Trent Grisham earned $20 million in 2026, Cody Bellinger earned a nice, lucrative extension before the season, and aside from players like Cam Schlittler, Ben Rice, and some youngsters on the team, it seems like every player on the Yankees is being paid just fine.

BR.com’s Timothy Rapp weighed in on the backlash Judge is receiving by writing:

“The New York Yankees reportedly didn’t appreciate Aaron Judge’s public comments expecting the front office to go “all in” this offseason after the team yet again failed to win a World Series title.”

Well, it then begs the question whether Aaron Judge has a point here…

Yankees fans, let me know what you think about this ‘report’ that has surfaced regarding Aaron Judge and the Yankees front office.

Judge essentially acts as a de facto general manager in the sense that the front office works around his situation/demands… he is the Captain of the New York Yankees, after all!

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Taking a Quick Look at Aaron Judge’s Impact on Yankees

There’s no doubt that Aaron Judge is the most impactful New York Yankees player when healthy and right at the plate.

With that being said, Judge played just 66 games this season, and although there were some serious issues involved, that’s not necessarily going to be a recipe for success in the Bronx.

Judge still clubbed 18 home runs in 237 at-bats, which was good for an OPS+ of 140.

It will be very interesting to see what comes from this report, and if there are any further comments on both sides.

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