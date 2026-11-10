Max Muncy Reacts to Hitting Coach Leaving Dodgers After Contract Dispute

Following an ALCS loss to the World Series-winning Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles face another offseason. One that is without a championship since 2023.

One of the Dodgers’ first offseason moves addressed the coaching staff. After 12 seasons within the organization, hitting coach Aaron Bates will no longer be with the team. Bates and the Dodgers couldn’t agree on a new contract, leading both sides to part ways, says MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

For much of Bates’ tenure with the Dodgers, third baseman Max Muncy has been with the franchise. Muncy offered some insight after the Dodgers decided to move on.

Max Muncy: ‘I Think [Aaron Bates] is Outstanding at his Job.’

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy spoke about Aaron Bates departing from the franchise on Foul Territory.

“I’m excited for him. I hope he gets a great opportunity to go somewhere and be a head-hitting coach,” Muncy said. “I think he’s outstanding at his job… He knew what guys needed to hear, even if it wasn’t what they wanted to hear. I think it’s a unique talent to be able to do that. He would tell it to me exactly how I needed to hear it, and it usually wasn’t how I wanted to hear it.”

Bates has been a part of Muncy’s revival of his career after joining the Dodgers organization for the 2018 season. Muncy has gone on to become a four-time NL Silver Slugger finalist throughout his career.

One of those seasons was this season, while joining Shohei Ohtani as the Dodgers’ two finalists for the 2026 season.

Los Angeles is expected to bring back Robert Van Scoyoc as the Dodgers’ hitting coach for 2027, sources told Sonja Chen, and the team “is considering” adding an additional hitting coach after Aaron Bates’ departure.

Dodgers Offered Multi-Year Contract to Aaron Bates

The two sides, the Dodgers and Aaron Bates, were eyeing a potential new deal for the hitting coach to return long-term, says The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Los Angeles offered a multi-year contract, but the sides were unable to agree on the terms of the contract.

This decision comes after Los Angeles’ hitting progressed from one of the best throughout the regular season to getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.