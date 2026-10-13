Max Muncy Drops Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Quote After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 after pitching a complete game to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in game two of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The series now shifts to Los Angeles after the first two games were played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Game 3 will begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.
Games 3 through 5 will be played at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers lose Games 3 and 4, there will be no Game 5, and the Brewers will advance to the World Series.
Games 6 and 7 of the series will be at American Family Field if the series goes that far.
Looking at Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yamamoto’s start on Monday was his second of the current postseason.
The right-hander started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings en route to earning the win.
During the 2026 regular season, Yamamoto posted a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings.
Since signing his 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto has recorded a 2.61 ERA over 448 2/3 regular-season innings while striking out 488.
The right-hander has a postseason ERA of 2.47 in 65 2/3 innings over the past three seasons. He won the World Series MVP last year after going 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA over 17 2/3 innings in the Fall Classic.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Max Muncy made an honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto statement after the Los Angeles Dodgers' NLCS Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Max Muncy Drops Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Quote After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers