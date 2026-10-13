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Max Muncy Drops Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Quote After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 after pitching a complete game to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in game two of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers trail the Milwaukee Brewers 0-2 in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers won Game 1 of the series 2-1 on Sunday. They won the second game 7-4 on Monday.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Aaron Ashby #26 and William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a rough outing in Game 2, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He threw 75 innings in just 2 2/3 innings before being removed from the game.

Following the loss, Dodgers star third baseman Max Muncy dropped an honest quote involving Yamamoto.

Max Muncy Makes Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Statement After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Via the LA Times’ Maddie Lee on X: Max Muncy on Yoshinobu Yamamoto: “Our job now is to win several games and give him another chance because I know that next time out he’s going to dominate.”

The series now shifts to Los Angeles after the first two games were played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Game 3 will begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Games 3 through 5 will be played at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers lose Games 3 and 4, there will be no Game 5, and the Brewers will advance to the World Series.

Games 6 and 7 of the series will be at American Family Field if the series goes that far.

Looking at Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Yamamoto’s start on Monday was his second of the current postseason.

The right-hander started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings en route to earning the win.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

During the 2026 regular season, Yamamoto posted a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings.

Since signing his 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto has recorded a 2.61 ERA over 448 2/3 regular-season innings while striking out 488.

The right-hander has a postseason ERA of 2.47 in 65 2/3 innings over the past three seasons. He won the World Series MVP last year after going 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA over 17 2/3 innings in the Fall Classic.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Max Muncy Drops Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Quote After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

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