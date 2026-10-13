Max Muncy Drops Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Quote After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers trail the Milwaukee Brewers 0-2 in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers won Game 1 of the series 2-1 on Sunday. They won the second game 7-4 on Monday.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a rough outing in Game 2, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He threw 75 innings in just 2 2/3 innings before being removed from the game.

Following the loss, Dodgers star third baseman Max Muncy dropped an honest quote involving Yamamoto.

Max Muncy Makes Honest Yoshinobu Yamamoto Statement After Dodgers’ Game 2 Loss to Brewers

Via the LA Times’ Maddie Lee on X: Max Muncy on Yoshinobu Yamamoto: “Our job now is to win several games and give him another chance because I know that next time out he’s going to dominate.”

The series now shifts to Los Angeles after the first two games were played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Game 3 will begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Games 3 through 5 will be played at Dodger Stadium. If the Dodgers lose Games 3 and 4, there will be no Game 5, and the Brewers will advance to the World Series.

Games 6 and 7 of the series will be at American Family Field if the series goes that far.

Looking at Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto’s start on Monday was his second of the current postseason.

The right-hander started Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings en route to earning the win.

During the 2026 regular season, Yamamoto posted a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings.

Since signing his 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto has recorded a 2.61 ERA over 448 2/3 regular-season innings while striking out 488.

The right-hander has a postseason ERA of 2.47 in 65 2/3 innings over the past three seasons. He won the World Series MVP last year after going 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA over 17 2/3 innings in the Fall Classic.