Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto Makes MLB History in NLDS Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from reaching the National League Championship Series for the third consecutive year.

The Dodgers entered Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves needing a crucial win to take a 2-1 series lead. That is why they called on Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start the game. Yamamoto has been a big-game pitcher throughout his career, and he won the World Series MVP last season.

The Dodgers started Yamamoto on the road for Game 3 against the Braves’ ace Chris Sale. Yamamoto got the better of that matchup, throwing 7.0 innings, allowing only four hits and one run, and striking out 10.

The righty earned his first postseason win and set an historic record. According to OptaSTATS, Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn a win in five straight postseason appearances without allowing more than one run or one walk. Each of those wins has been on the road.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in 5 straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than 1 run or 1 walk in any of them. All 5 have come on the road. https://t.co/QwWmubt7fS — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 7, 2026

It is hard to find a more dominant postseason pitcher in baseball than Yamamoto. He has been rock solid for a Dodgers pitching staff that has been often injured over the years.

Yamamoto’s Postseason Prowess

What Yamamoto did last season is hard to replicate. In the 2025 World Series, Yamamoto threw 17.2 innings, allowed only 10 hits and two runs, and won three games, including Games 6 and 7.

His first playoff start this season picked up right where he left off. He will likely be a workhorse for the Dodgers again this postseason as they go for the elusive three-peat, which has only been done a few times in sports.

The next time we will likely see Yamamoto is in the NLCS if the Dodgers make it. However, if their season comes down to a Game 5 in the NLDS, we know Yamamoto will be available.