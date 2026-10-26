Marlins’ Catcher Has an Overlooked Opening

The Miami Marlins may already have an in-house candidate for an offseason need.

Agustin Ramirez has become an uncomfortable roster question. Joe Mack’s emergence changed the catching picture, while a crowded hitter group complicates the search for another everyday player.

But one narrower possibility is worth examining before Miami gives up on his bat.

Ramirez could compete for a role against left-handed pitching.

That is an analytical suggestion, not a reported team decision or evidence that a trade is imminent. Still, his 2026 splits offer a reason to keep the conversation open.

The next step is proving those numbers reflect a useful skill rather than a brief statistical opening.

Ramírez’s Splits Point Toward a Possible Role

According to Baseball Savant’s split table, Ramirez hit .256/.383/.372 against lefties in 94 plate appearances. Against righties, he hit .223/.280/.345 in 161 plate appearances.

That distinction matters, although the smaller sample demands caution.

The encouraging part was his ability to reach base against southpaws. The power was less convincing, meaning Miami should resist describing him as a finished answer to its need for more damage.

Fish On First’s season-ending coverage reported that the Marlins produced a .684 OPS against lefties, compared with .743 against righties.

A player does not need to become an everyday star to help address that weakness. A productive matchup option could improve selected lineups and provide another useful choice off the bench.

The fit would be strongest if his plate discipline survives less predictable playing time. Miami could test that through a defined role, rather than bouncing him between assignments without a plan. Regular work on defense would matter too, because a bench hitter becomes easier to carry when he gives the manager another usable option in the field.

However, those opportunities would need to be earned.

Miami Still Needs More Than a New Position

Ramirez’s full season explains why his future remains unsettled.

FanGraphs records a .235/.318/.354 line with five home runs in 72 games. That production makes a regular first-base or designated-hitter assignment difficult to justify without improvement.

Marlins On SI examined his roster fit, identifying Mack’s rise and competition for other lineup spots as significant obstacles.

Moving around the diamond would only help if Ramirez supplies enough offense to make those starts worthwhile.

There is also a current offseason development to monitor. His official transaction log lists an October 16 assignment to Gigantes del Cibao. That assignment alone does not establish how much he will play or what improvements he will make.

Miami should evaluate his approach, quality of contact and ability to handle an occasional role. Winter results could inform that evaluation without settling it.

The sensible goal is a defined job he can perform well.

If Ramirez becomes a useful answer against lefties, the Marlins could preserve a young hitter while directing outside resources elsewhere. He still has to show that the opportunity deserves a roster spot.