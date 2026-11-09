Marlins Face New Sandy Alcántara Trade Dilemma After $21 Million Decision

The Miami Marlins made a significant financial commitment to Sandy Alcántara last month, but a new report raises questions about what a potential trade involving the former Cy Young winner could look like.

Miami exercised Alcántara’s $21 million option for 2027 on October 30, keeping the veteran pitcher under contract for another season.

Now, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi has identified Alcántara among several trade candidates whose markets could be affected by uncertainty surrounding the 2027 MLB season.

Morosi reported November 8 that players entering their final year of team control are unlikely to be traded for prospects this month. Instead, teams could consider exchanging players approaching free agency.

However, there is an important distinction in Alcántara’s case: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported October 30 that the Marlins are not looking to trade their ace, citing a source.

If Miami changes its stance, a potential trade could look different than expected, according to Morosi’s reporting.

Sandy Alcántara Trade Market Faces New Uncertainty After $21 Million Decision

Alcántara has been a frequent subject of trade speculation, but the Marlins have repeatedly resisted opportunities to move him.

The club’s decision to exercise his $21 million option reinforced his value to the organization, especially following a strong comeback season.

The 31-year-old finished 2026 with a 13-11 record, 3.87 ERA and 153 strikeouts across 214 innings, leading Major League Baseball in innings pitched.

He also recorded three saves during late-season appearances out of the bullpen.

Those performances represented a significant turnaround after Alcántara missed the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and struggled during portions of 2025.

The former Cy Young Award winner would likely draw interest from many teams looking for pitching help.

With MLB’s collective bargaining agreement scheduled to expire December 1, organizations face uncertainty over how much baseball will be played in 2027.

This creates an obvious problem for teams considering players like Alcántara, who have just one year of team control remaining. A team risks giving up valuable prospects for a player who might have a limited or nonexistent role in 2027 given the uncertainty surrounding the CBA.

Morosi suggested that exchanging two players nearing free agency could be an option to help teams balance those risks.

Marlins Have Reasons to Keep Sandy Alcántara Despite Trade Rumors

There is also a strong argument for Miami retaining its longest-tenured player.

The Marlins finished the 2026 campaign with an 80-82 record, narrowly missing a winning season while continuing to develop their young roster.

Alcántara provides stability atop a rotation that also features Eury Pérez and other promising pitchers.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix praised the veteran’s leadership during his season-ending press conference, emphasizing his importance to the clubhouse.

MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola reported that Alcántara led the majors in innings and ranked among the league leaders in starts and quality starts.

The pitcher has also expressed his desire to remain in Miami, making clear that he values his relationship with the organization.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s October 30 reporting indicates that the Marlins currently intend to keep him.

That stance is especially relevant given Morosi’s broader update on the trade market.

The insider separately reported that league-wide trade discussions are further along than usual entering this week’s general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

He suggested that one or two deals could occur during the meetings, although he did not identify Miami as a team involved in advanced discussions.

This is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing off-seasons in recent MLB memory. For the Marlins, Alcántara’s status could be something to monitor.

Were a trade to occur, the package might look much different than in previous years.