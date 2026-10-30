Marlins Announce Major Decision on Sandy Alcantara

With the MLB offseason officially underway, the Miami Marlins have announced a major decision on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins held a $21 million club option for 2027 on Alcantara, the team’s ace and former National League Cy Young winner.

On Friday, the team made a decision on the contract option.

Marlins Pick Up Contract Option for Sandy Alcantara

Not surprisingly, the Marlins have exercised that option. The team announced on social media Friday that Alcantara will be back for 2027 in South Beach after his $21 million contract option was picked up by the club.

“Saddle up. We’ve exercised @sandyalcantar22 ’s 2027 club option,” the Marlins announced on their X account.

Marlins Could Still Trade Sandy Alcantara

Despite picking up this contract option for Alcantara, don’t expect trade talks for Alcantara to go away anytime soon, especially since he’s locked in for 2027 on a good number for a starting pitcher of his caliber.

The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native is coming off a strong season for Miami, one where he went 13-11 with a 2.87 ERA in 36 games pitched, including 33 starts.

He led the NL with 214 IP while accumulating 2.9 bWAR this past season for Miami, which once again missed the playoffs.

With the Marlins typically dealing their impending free agents, there will certainly be plenty of chatter once again about the team potentially dealing Alcantara this offseason, as he will be eligible for free agency next winter.

After a down season in 2025 and a missed year before that due to injury, it was great to see Alcantara bounce back in a big way for Miami, as he is one of the top pitchers in the NL when he is healthy.

While Miami picking up his club option means that he could very well be the ace of their starting pitching staff once again next season, the fact remains that he could fetch something valuable back in a trade as a top-end SP on a good contract, so do not be surprised if we see the Marlins eventually deal their ace Alcantara at some point this winter to a contender in need of a starting pitching upgrade.