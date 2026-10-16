Marlins’ 8-Year Starter Announces Retirement After Dodgers Loss

Miguel Rojas will be most remembered in MLB for his memorable moments in the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But his most common big league home was Miami, where he spent eight seasons with the Marlins.

That will remain the case going forward, because Rojas is officially retiring from baseball.

He and the Dodgers had their season end on Thursday night when the Milwaukee Brewers completed a four-game sweep of the back-to-back World Series champs in the NLCS.

Rojas had suggested this could be his last season, although he likely hoped to go out with a three-peat.

Instead, it ends a little bit earlier than plans. He was open with reporters following Thursday’s loss in admitting that he would indeed be hanging up his spikes.

His heroics may have come in a Dodgers uniform, but Rojas did a lot of good things for the Marlins, too.

Miguel Rojas With Marlins

Rojas had originally been a signing of the Cincinnati Reds. He signed out of Venezuela with the Reds when he was just 16.

But Rojas never made it to the major leagues in Cincinnati. He became a free agent after toiling in the minor leagues, and first it was the Dodgers who signed him.

He made his MLB debut in 2014 and hit just .181, but the Marlins must’ve seen something in him, because they got him included in a trade that offseason.

The full deal sent the Dodgers the quartet of Austin Barnes, Chris Hatcher, Andrew Heaney and Enrique Hernandez. The Marlins got Rojas, Dee Strange-Gordon and Dan Haren.

Rojas went on to play the next eight seasons for the Marlins. He tallied 707 hits with Miami to put together a .265 average. He had 136 doubles, 10 triples and 38 home runs while proving capable of playing all over the diamond.

He hit .282 in his debut Marlins season in 2015. Rojas then hit .290 in 2017, .284 in 2019 and .304 in 20206.

He hit a career-high 11 home runs in 2018 for Miami.

Rojas was then traded back to the Dodgers in January 2023 for Jacob Amaya, setting up the final stanza to his career.

Miguel Rojas Heroics

Back with the Dodgers, Rojas won his first World Series ring in 2024.

To repeat in 2025, it was Rojas playing hero. He hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7, then made a great defensive play at second base to throw out the potential walk-off run at home.

The Dodgers would win in extra innings, and thanks to Rojas, they had a repeat.

Miami may not have gotten a ring with Rojas, but they watched him grow up and turn into a multi-time champion in Los Angeles.