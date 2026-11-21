It’s shaping up to be an active MLB offseason for the Mets.

New York, one of baseball’s highest-spending clubs, has been frequently linked to superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal.

However, Skubal isn’t the only Cy Young winner that the Mets could pursue this winter.

The latest rumors from an NL East rival could lead to a blockbuster trade with the Mets this offseason.

Latest Sandy Alcantara-Marlins News

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara have yet to discuss a contract extension.

Earlier this offseason, the Marlins opted to exercise Alcantara’s $21 million club option for the 2027 season. It will be the final season of a five-year extension signed with the team back in 2021.

If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, Alcantara is set to become a free agent during the 2027 offseason. The looming threat of a potential MLB lockout complicates matters.

Jackson reports that Alcantara would have interest in an extension if the Marlins offer one before the start of a lockout, or after a new labor deal is reached.

Still, Miami has not been looking to trade its starting pitcher up to this point.

Last season, Alcantara went 13-11 with a 3.87 ERA. He led the National League with 33 starts and 214.0 innings pitched.

Over eight seasons with the Marlins, the Dominican has notched a 65-78 record, 3.68 ERA and 1,074 strikeouts. That includes winning an NL Cy Young award back in 2022.

Will Mets Trade for Alcantara?

Few teams in baseball need pitching more than the Mets. New York’s starters were on the hook for a 4.47 ERA last season, eighth-worst in baseball.

The Mets are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of quality hurlers this winter. As previously mentioned, they’ve been one of the chief suitors for Tarik Skubal.

However, a potential intra-division trade would make sense for New York.

On top of being a stellar arm, Alcantara is also a workhorse. Only Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (409.0) has pitched more innings over the past two seasons.

Given his status as Miami’s face of the franchise, Alcantara is unlikely to come cheap. That’s especially true if the Marlins are negotiating with the rival Mets.

However, the latest news from Jackson suggests that the right-hander could be departing South Beach next offseason. Miami isn’t seen as a big spender, especially when it comes to pitchers on the wrong side of 30.

Rather than lose Alcantara for nothing, it may make more sense for the Marlins to get something back in return.

There’s no rush on a potential trade. The Marlins might decide to hold onto Alcantara until the 2027 MLB trade deadline.

Still, if Miami finds itself out of contention, a call from the Mets wouldn’t come as a surprise.