Milwaukee Brewers Abruptly Release Promising 25-Year-Old Catcher

The Milwaukee Brewers will need to be watched closely during this offseason.

After winning the World Series, it would not be surprising if Milwaukee looks to add more talent to strengthen their roster.

Now, with the offseason getting started, Milwaukee has released one of their depth catchers.

Milwaukee Brewers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher

The Brewers have parted ways with one of their catchers, as Andrick Nava is now a free agent.

“C Andrick Nava elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Nava hitting the free agent market comes after he split this season between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville.

In 29 minor league games this season, Nava posted five home runs, 16 RBI, and a .solid 295 batting average.

Overall, while Nava did not get into much game action this season, he was effective when in the lineup. This was especially the case with Triple-A Nashville. This is because he had four home runs, 10 RBI, and a .295 batting average in 19 games.

Nava did not appear in a major league game this season with the Brewers.

Looking at Nava’s Career So Far

Nava has yet to make his MLB debut at this stage in his career.

While this is the case, the 25-year-old catcher just had a solid season in 2026 and still has time to change that. Due to this, he should be able to generate some interest as a free agent this offseason from teams looking for more catching depth in their system.

While Nava has not played at the MLB level yet, he has a good amount of minor league experience.

In 298 career minor league games over seven seasons, Nava has posted 16 home runs, 133 RBI, and a .252 batting average.

It will be interesting to see where Nava will end up next after being released by Milwaukee. He should be able to find a new home.