Milwaukee Brewers captain Christian Yelich is giving fans another reason to celebrate following the team’s historic World Series championship.

The Brewers star recently partnered with UPS and Fanatics to surprise Milwaukee baseball fans with unexpected deliveries, personally showing up with special gifts and creating memorable moments for supporters.

The surprises were featured in a video released November 17 as part of the “Title Run” series, which brings championship-winning athletes together with UPS drivers to deliver exclusive merchandise to fans.

Yelich Teams Up With UPS to Surprise Brewers Fans

Yelich joined longtime UPS driver Tony Lopez for a series of surprise deliveries around Milwaukee, bringing the excitement of the Brewers’ World Series championship directly to fans.

Lopez, a 36-year UPS veteran and Circle of Honor driver, has spent decades serving the Milwaukee community while supporting his hometown baseball team. The partnership gave him an opportunity to share the road with one of the players he has spent years cheering for.

The video shows Yelich accompanying Lopez on deliveries, catching fans off guard when they realize the Brewers star is standing in front of them.

Inside the packages was a special keepsake: a baseball signed by Yelich, displayed on a glove-shaped stand.

The reactions captured in the video demonstrate just how unexpected the visits were. One fan could hardly believe what was happening, exclaiming, “Oh my god,” after encountering the Brewers captain.

Yelich Shares the Most Rewarding Part of Being a Baseball Player

While riding alongside Lopez, Yelich was asked what he considers the most rewarding part of being a professional baseball player.

His response focused on the relationship between athletes and the communities they represent rather than individual accomplishments or recognition.

“Over the years, I think you realize how you can impact people, just see how excited you can make a state and a city,” Yelich said.

The comment reflects the connection Yelich has developed with Milwaukee since joining the Brewers ahead of the 2018 season.

During his time with the organization, Yelich has become one of the franchise’s most recognizable players. He won the National League MVP award in 2018 and has played a central role in Milwaukee’s success over the years.

His latest appearance comes after the Brewers captured their first World Series championship in franchise history, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in October 2026.

UPS and Fanatics Bring Championship Celebrations to Fans

Yelich’s appearance is part of a larger partnership between UPS and Fanatics called “Title Run,” a series produced by Fanatics Studios.

The concept brings championship-winning athletes together with UPS delivery drivers to surprise fans with official merchandise and exclusive experiences.

According to UPS, the series highlights the relationship between athletes, their supporters and the communities celebrating major sports championships.

The project has featured athletes from multiple sports, including NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns and Michigan basketball standout Elliot Cadeau.

Towns participated in surprise deliveries for New York Knicks fans alongside UPS driver David Delarosa, while Cadeau teamed up with driver Larry Cruz to celebrate with Michigan basketball supporters.

“As Fanatics’ longtime shipping partner, we’re celebrating our shared commitment to reliability, trust and delivering for customers and fans everywhere,” UPS Chief U.S. Domestic Officer Matt Guffey said.

Yelich Continues Celebrating Brewers’ World Series Championship With Milwaukee

The surprise deliveries are the latest example of Yelich connecting with Milwaukee fans following the Brewers’ World Series victory.

Earlier in November, Yelich made an appearance at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Greendale, Wisconsin, where he served food and greeted supporters. Fans lined up for the opportunity to meet the Brewers star as championship celebrations continued throughout the area.

Yelich also appeared on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Brewers second baseman Brice Turang and manager Pat Murphy, bringing the team’s championship trophy to the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.