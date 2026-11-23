The Milwaukee Brewers could soon facilitate the next big move in Major League Baseball. While a lockout is seemingly on the horizon, several teams from around the league are working diligently to improve their rosters. The New York Mets landed superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal with a huge contract. The Seattle Mariners and Kansas Royals also swapped key players in a significant trade.

With a pending lockout about a week away, teams have to complete trades before the freeze. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers conducted a poll involving several MLB execs, and one of the questions was to pick the league’s top trade candidate. Interestingly, Brewers star pitcher Trevor Megill earned the most votes. The team’s closer was a key reason why Milwaukee picked up their first-ever World Series title this fall.

Megill allowed just two earned runs in nine total innings for Milwaukee en route to the championship. His success in the postseason was not necessarily surprising. After all, he has recorded a combined 2.61 ERA and 81 saves over the last three seasons. So why would the Brewers be open to trading one of their top players? As one anonymous exec points out, “it’s a Milwaukee thing to do.”

The Milwaukee Brewers are projected to pay Megill about $7.5 million in arbitration for the 2027 season. After the campaign, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Although he is important to his team, it remains to be seen if the Brewers will be able to get the veteran to sign an extension. Rather than wait and see, Milwaukee could sell high on the star closer.

Milwaukee Brewers Already Have Their Trevor Megill Replacement

On top of the financial aspects of the situation, the Milwaukee Brewers already have their next potential closer in place. Abner Uribe has proven to be one of the better relievers in baseball. In fact, the Dominican veteran has recorded a 1.80 ERA and 5.0 WAR over the last two seasons in Milwaukee. Although the righty has mostly been used as a setup man, he has picked up several saves in recent years.

Uribe throws just three different pitches, but mostly relies on a sinker/slider combination. According to Baseball Savant, he averages nearly 99 miles per hour on his devastating sinker. His slider, however, is his out pitch. The veteran allowed a .123 opposing batting average and 38% whiff rate on this pitch this past season.

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold was recently asked about a deal involving Megill. The exec told MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince that he “likes” the star pitcher and the two just went to a Metallica concert together. Nevertheless, a trade is still fairly likely.

Milwaukee Should Receive Solid Trade Offer for Star

Assuming the Milwaukee Brewers listen to trade offers for Megill, they will get plenty of interest. The Philadelphia Phillies have already been linked to a potential deal for the closer. Philadelphia, like most other MLB teams, is looking to bolster its bullpen this winter.

The Phillies, however, will have plenty of competition for Megill. The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of a true closer to lead their bullpen. If Raisel Iglesias officially departs the Atlanta Braves in free agency, they will need one, too. Either way, the Milwaukee Brewers should be able to get a solid package in return for Megill if they opt to let him go.