Longtime Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta had to watch his former team beat his then-current team, the Tampa Bay Rays, in the 2026 World Series.

It was hard not to feel bad for the right-hander, who spent eight seasons with the Brewers before being traded to the New York Mets last offseason. The Mets then sent Peralta to the Rays at the trade deadline.

Now it’s time to be happy for Peralta. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Baltimore Orioles have signed Peralta to a five-year, $125 million contract.

Former Milwaukee Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta Signs With Baltimore Orioles

“Free-agent right-hander Freddy Peralta in agreement with Orioles on five-year, $125M contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal wrote on X. “No deferrals, no opt-outs in deal. On it: @mikedeportes, @hgomez27, @bnicholsonsmith.”

“Orioles gain a pick after the first round for losing Trevor Rogers. Peralta was not eligible for a qualifying offer,” Rosenthal added. “So O’s get Peralta plus the pick. Part of their calculus. Could be last time teams get picks for losing free agents, if qualifying offer goes away.”

Looking at New Orioles RHP Freddy Peralta

Peralta relies on six pitches:

Mid-90s four-seamer (53%)

High-80s changeup (23.4%)

High-70s curveball (12.9%)

Low-80s sweeper (5.7%)

Low-80s slider (4.0%)

Mid-70s slow-curve (0.9%)

Last offseason, the Brewers traded Peralta and right-hander Tobias Myers to the Mets for right-hander Brandon Sproat and shortstop/outfielder Jett Williams.

Peralta struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.99 ERA over 22 starts. After being traded to the Rays, he finished the regular season by recording a 3.25 ERA over 10 starts. He had a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 postseason innings and won the ALCS MVP Award.

His strikeout numbers were notably down last season, as he collected only 156 strikeouts in 169 innings. He had at least 200 strikeouts in each of the three previous seasons.

Peralta made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2018. He pitched for the organization through the 2025 season. He represented the Brewers in the All-Star Game twice (2021 and 2025).

Over his nine-year career, Peralta has posted 15.6 bWAR and a 3.71 ERA with 1,309 strikeouts over 1,100 innings.